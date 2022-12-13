ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Under the weather: The chance for snow returns as we inch closer to Christmas

The words “snow” and “Christmas” oftentimes go together like “peanut butter” and “jelly” unless you live in Western Washington — then they are more like the words “oil” and “water.” If you’ve lived in the area for any length of time, you know to not hold your breath for that “white Christmas” (which is meteorologically defined as an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas).
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
City invites you to stay active this winter with CRAZE guide

The winter edition of MLT CRAZE is now online. It’s a guide to all activities at Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks over the next few months. This issue of CRAZE is interactive, digital-only and mobile-friendly. It can be found at issuu.com/mltrec1968. Registration is underway for winter programs for children,...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Playtime: Where to see holiday lights, find last-minute gifts

Now that school is out for the holiday break and the alarms are off at the house for a bit, we have time to do some of the fun holiday events I’ve been seeing on social media and our yearly traditions. So sure, we now have some time, but will a couple of post 7am wake-ups magically fill us with the energy and motivation to do so? While writing this on a Friday night after having taken a trip down to Archie McPhee directly after a half-day pick-up, I’m not so sure. So I’m making the list and we can all check it (twice) if we’re up for it!
EVERETT, WA

