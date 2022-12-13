Read full article on original website
Related
mltnews.com
Under the weather: The chance for snow returns as we inch closer to Christmas
The words “snow” and “Christmas” oftentimes go together like “peanut butter” and “jelly” unless you live in Western Washington — then they are more like the words “oil” and “water.” If you’ve lived in the area for any length of time, you know to not hold your breath for that “white Christmas” (which is meteorologically defined as an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas).
mltnews.com
Edmonds School District announces new 75-minute early release schedule for 2023-24 school year
The Edmonds School District announced on Tuesday that starting in September 2023, all schools in the district will be having weekly early releases. Each Friday, schools will be let out 75 minutes earlier than they are the rest of the week. For example, if a student’s current dismissal time is 3:50 p.m., on Fridays it will be 2:35 p.m.
mltnews.com
City invites you to stay active this winter with CRAZE guide
The winter edition of MLT CRAZE is now online. It’s a guide to all activities at Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks over the next few months. This issue of CRAZE is interactive, digital-only and mobile-friendly. It can be found at issuu.com/mltrec1968. Registration is underway for winter programs for children,...
mltnews.com
Retiring Councilmember Doug McCardle says future is bright for Mountlake Terrace
As he prepares to leave the Mountlake Terrace City Council next week, Councilmember Doug McCardle said he is proud of what the council accomplished during his 13 years of service – and he looks forward to what the future holds for the city he loves. “I will miss it...
mltnews.com
Playtime: Where to see holiday lights, find last-minute gifts
Now that school is out for the holiday break and the alarms are off at the house for a bit, we have time to do some of the fun holiday events I’ve been seeing on social media and our yearly traditions. So sure, we now have some time, but will a couple of post 7am wake-ups magically fill us with the energy and motivation to do so? While writing this on a Friday night after having taken a trip down to Archie McPhee directly after a half-day pick-up, I’m not so sure. So I’m making the list and we can all check it (twice) if we’re up for it!
mltnews.com
School board elects officers, addresses ongoing criticism of support for transgender students
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting voted to reelect Nancy Katims as its president, Deborah Kilgore as vice president and Carin Chase as legislative representative. Per the school district’s policy, the three positions must be voted on each fall. Katims, Kilgore and Chase...
Comments / 0