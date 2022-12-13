Herrington: Jaren Jackson Jr. teaches Hawks the meaning of 'Nope'

In the first quarter against the Grizzlies on Monday night, 6-foot-9 Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson got a rebound on the left block, pump-faked against Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. and dribbled away.

Nope.

Johnson tossed the ball out to 6-6 rookie forward AJ Griffin, who drove toward Jackson at the free throw line.

Nope.

Griffin pitched the ball back to 6-8 forward De’Andre Hunter, who stood still and shot a 3-pointer. It missed, and 6-9 Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu snagged the offensive rebound on the right block, in prime putback position.

But Jackson was there. Okongwu pump-faked once.

Nope.

Okongwu thought better. He kicked the ball to the corner and the Hawks swung it back around to Hunter again at the top of the key, who saw Jackson back in front of him.

With the shot clock ticking away, Hunter worked up some gumption. He ventured a tentative “Yep.” He drove for a layup.

Jackson’s turn, finally, to say the magic word: Nope.

This was Jackson’s first block of the game. He had four in about six first-quarter minutes. He left the game in the second quarter up to six blocks in 11 total minutes.

At that point, he was 3-3 from the floor on the offensive end. Hoop idea: Jackson gets at least as many field-goal attempts as blocked shots.

Jackson “only” had two more blocks in the second half. He devoured one shot early in the third quarter and got called for a highly questionable foul.

Disrespect for the game’s greatest current shot-blocker?

At this stage more of a mercy call.

Jackson’s seventh block, tying a career high, came in the early fourth quarter, at the rim, against former teammate Jarrett Culver, who should know better.

Then, a couple of minutes later, the eighth. A new career high. In Jackson’s 23rd minute.

A depleted Hawks squad — starting bigs John Collins and Clint Capela were both out — against Jackson’s rim defense?

Tokyo, meet Godzilla.

Jackson led the NBA in blocks last season. He got a late start to this one after missing the season’s first 14 games while recovering from offseason foot surgery. But he’s catching up quickly.

He’s now got 40 blocks in 11 games, behind current total blocks leader Brook Lopez of Milwaukee, who has 73 in 25 games.

Jackson’s 3.6 blocks per game would lead the NBA if he’d played enough to qualify.

At one point, after Jackson’s fourth first-quarter block, podcaster Keith Parish posted on Twitter that Jackson is currently notching the highest block percentage in NBA history.

“What’s block percentage?,” someone asked.

That’s the percentage of opponent field-goal attempts a player blocks while on the court.

There’s a stat for everything these days. But not quite for most of what was happening in that possession that yielded Jackson’s first block of the night, the one where he impacted four decisions in 15 seconds. No easy stat for what happens more frequently when Jackson patrols the lane than even his blocks.

Where’s the stat for the “um, maybe not” or the “let’s reconsider this” or the “I could try to shoot this, but is that really a good idea right now?”

Where is the stat for making a man say “Nope”?

I imagine it a mutter.

I hear it in the voice of actor Daniel Kaluuya, from the recent sci-fi/horror mash-up movie of the same name, “Nope.” Maybe you saw it. (Ok, probably not, but “Nope” is actually the highest-grossing original film of 2022.)

One of the great pleasures at the movies this year were the recurring moments when Kaluuya lowered his eyes in the presence of something best not trifled with — much like Jackson guarding the rim — and muttered the title phrase.

Nope.

The Hawks can relate. So can most of the NBA these days.

Jackson had eight blocks in 23 minutes against Atlanta. How many Nopes did he generate? Let’s get the NBA’s data department on this one.

Nope.

Only in the movies and in Memphis.