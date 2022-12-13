ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riceboro, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

CCPD makes arrest in Friday night homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) arrested a 21-year-old and charged him with murder in connection to a homicide on the southside of Savannah Friday evening. The Chatham County Police Department arrested Adaunt’e Kimble shortly after the incident occurred on Friday. He is currently being held at the Chatham County Detention […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: Missing woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman was located and found safe. Police announced on Wednesday that Ashlee Weatherspoon was missing. They announced she had been located on Thursday morning.
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

GBI and Liberty County SO Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Woman, Remains Found in Riceboro

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who was the apparent victim of a homicide. The body is that of a white female with brown eyes and brown hair, approximately 5’9’ to 5’10, and approximately 190 to 200 lbs. She has no apparent scars or tattoos. A forensic artist’s rendering of the woman is attached.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

GBI investigating use of force in Chatham County SWAT standoff

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A suspect died after an hours-long standoff with local SWAT teams Tuesday night. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now conducting a use-of-force investigation into the incident that lasted more than six hours. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), officers were dispatched at 1:24 p.m. to a home […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro PD arrests man for burglary

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a man for burglary after breaking into two stores. The department said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to Harbor Freight on Highway 80 E for a security alarm activation. There, they found someone had forced their way inside the closed store. Officers reviewed […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Man killed in shooting in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in Hinesville. The Hinesville Police Department said a 22-year-old man arrived at Liberty Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds before 10 a.m. He later died of his injuries. Hinesville Police say the shooting happened in the 100...
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV-TV

Teen girl critically injured in shooting near Oglethorpe Mall

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. at the European Wax Center. The 19-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital. Teen girl critically injured in shooting near Oglethorpe …. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 3...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Woman dead following shooting at wax salon; ex-boyfriend charged in her murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Suspect dead following hours-long Chatham County standoff. European Wax Center sent WJCL 22 News the following statement:. "European Wax Center is devastated by the tragic loss of Natalie Sampayo, an associate working at our franchisee’s Savannah location. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Natalie’s family, friends and coworkers. Right now, our sole focus is on taking care of those affected by this tragedy. The center has temporarily closed, and the franchisee is providing support to the associates. We are working closely with law enforcement on its ongoing investigation and are grateful to these first responders for their efforts."
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

BCSO searching for credit card theft suspects

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying four credit card theft suspects at Target. Deputies say they are accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases. The suspects were caught on video surveillance at Target on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Man barricades himself inside home on Fort Argyle Ct.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department, SWAT teams, and Savannah Police are at a Chatham County home where a man has barricaded himself inside. According to police, the Behavioral Health call dispatched at 1:30 p.m. They say the incident got hostile and the man barricaded himself...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort Sheriff’s searching for two shooting suspects

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff’s investigators need your help finding a pair of suspects in an October shooting. Sheriffs are looking for 19-year-old Kennard Terry-Mitchell of Beaufort and 23-year-old Alexander Xavier Smalls in connection to an October shooting at a gas station in Burton. It happened on Oct. 25 at the Enmark […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County deputies searching for missing man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are searching for a missing 41-year-old man who was last seen over a week ago. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Donald Youmans was last seen on Dec. 6. Youmans is six-foot-one, weighs 165 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He might also be wearing a t-shirt […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Unloaded gun confiscated from Hinesville elementary school student

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An unloaded gun was confiscated on Friday from a student at a Hinesville elementary school. The Lyman Hall Elementary School student brought the gun to school to show it off to their classmates, according to the Liberty County School District (LCSD). The school district and police are still determining what the […]
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Man arrested after fleeing from police, crashing into home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop and crashing into homes in the 1400 block of Augusta Avenue. Savannah Police say an officer saw a vehicle driving east on West Bay Street with no headlights. The officer attempted a traffic stop at Augusta Avenue and West Lathrop Avenue, but the driver fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy