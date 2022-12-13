Read full article on original website
CCPD makes arrest in Friday night homicide
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) arrested a 21-year-old and charged him with murder in connection to a homicide on the southside of Savannah Friday evening. The Chatham County Police Department arrested Adaunt’e Kimble shortly after the incident occurred on Friday. He is currently being held at the Chatham County Detention […]
Police: Missing woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman was located and found safe. Police announced on Wednesday that Ashlee Weatherspoon was missing. They announced she had been located on Thursday morning.
GBI and Liberty County SO Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Woman, Remains Found in Riceboro
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who was the apparent victim of a homicide. The body is that of a white female with brown eyes and brown hair, approximately 5’9’ to 5’10, and approximately 190 to 200 lbs. She has no apparent scars or tattoos. A forensic artist’s rendering of the woman is attached.
GBI investigating use of force in Chatham County SWAT standoff
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A suspect died after an hours-long standoff with local SWAT teams Tuesday night. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now conducting a use-of-force investigation into the incident that lasted more than six hours. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), officers were dispatched at 1:24 p.m. to a home […]
When will Quinton Simon be laid to rest? Murdered toddler's remains still with FBI
SAVANNAH, Ga. — More than two months after a Savannah toddler was allegedly killed by his mother, Quinton Simon has yet to be laid to rest. The 20-month-old was reported missing during the morning hours of Oct. 5 by Leilani Simon, 23. But according to an indictment handed up...
Statesboro PD arrests man for burglary
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a man for burglary after breaking into two stores. The department said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to Harbor Freight on Highway 80 E for a security alarm activation. There, they found someone had forced their way inside the closed store. Officers reviewed […]
Man killed in shooting in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in Hinesville. The Hinesville Police Department said a 22-year-old man arrived at Liberty Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds before 10 a.m. He later died of his injuries. Hinesville Police say the shooting happened in the 100...
Fort Stewart identifies suspect in Monday's deadly shooting on post
FORT STEWART, Ga. — Fort Stewart officials are identifying the suspect in Monday’s shooting that killed a decorated Army sergeant. Spc. Shay A. Wilson, 28, an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, is charged with one count of murder. Wilson allegedly shot...
Seven Indicted in South Georgia for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Seven defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
Teen girl critically injured in shooting near Oglethorpe Mall
The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. at the European Wax Center. The 19-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital. Teen girl critically injured in shooting near Oglethorpe …. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 3...
UPDATE: Woman dead following shooting at wax salon; ex-boyfriend charged in her murder
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Suspect dead following hours-long Chatham County standoff. European Wax Center sent WJCL 22 News the following statement:. "European Wax Center is devastated by the tragic loss of Natalie Sampayo, an associate working at our franchisee’s Savannah location. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Natalie’s family, friends and coworkers. Right now, our sole focus is on taking care of those affected by this tragedy. The center has temporarily closed, and the franchisee is providing support to the associates. We are working closely with law enforcement on its ongoing investigation and are grateful to these first responders for their efforts."
Georgia mother indicted on murder charges related to the death of her 20-month-old
Georgia mother indicted on murder charges related to the death of her 20-month-old Georgia mother indicted on murder charges related …. Georgia mother indicted on murder charges related to the death of her 20-month-old Trafficking fentanyl could become a crime in SC in …. A group of state lawmakers are...
Mom used drugs, assaulted Ga. toddler before dumping his body in landfill, according to indictment
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Chatham County grand jury indicted the mother a toddler found dead in a landfill on 19 charges in his murder Wednesday, WJCL-TV reported. Quinton Simon, who was 20 months old when he vanished from his home in October, was later found dead. New documents...
BCSO searching for credit card theft suspects
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying four credit card theft suspects at Target. Deputies say they are accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases. The suspects were caught on video surveillance at Target on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on […]
Savannah Police investigating shooting off Northwood Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late Tuesday evening. According to police, officers responded to the scene at the 12400 block of Northwood Road. A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
Man barricades himself inside home on Fort Argyle Ct.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department, SWAT teams, and Savannah Police are at a Chatham County home where a man has barricaded himself inside. According to police, the Behavioral Health call dispatched at 1:30 p.m. They say the incident got hostile and the man barricaded himself...
Beaufort Sheriff’s searching for two shooting suspects
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff’s investigators need your help finding a pair of suspects in an October shooting. Sheriffs are looking for 19-year-old Kennard Terry-Mitchell of Beaufort and 23-year-old Alexander Xavier Smalls in connection to an October shooting at a gas station in Burton. It happened on Oct. 25 at the Enmark […]
Beaufort County deputies searching for missing man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are searching for a missing 41-year-old man who was last seen over a week ago. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Donald Youmans was last seen on Dec. 6. Youmans is six-foot-one, weighs 165 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He might also be wearing a t-shirt […]
Unloaded gun confiscated from Hinesville elementary school student
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An unloaded gun was confiscated on Friday from a student at a Hinesville elementary school. The Lyman Hall Elementary School student brought the gun to school to show it off to their classmates, according to the Liberty County School District (LCSD). The school district and police are still determining what the […]
Man arrested after fleeing from police, crashing into home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop and crashing into homes in the 1400 block of Augusta Avenue. Savannah Police say an officer saw a vehicle driving east on West Bay Street with no headlights. The officer attempted a traffic stop at Augusta Avenue and West Lathrop Avenue, but the driver fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.
