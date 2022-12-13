ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Man charged with voyeurism pleads guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of putting cameras inside a Louisville gym’s bathrooms pleaded guilty in court on Friday. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was accused of putting a hidden pen camera at the CycleBar Fitness Center, capturing several patrons in the restroom. A cleaning crew found the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m. It was found in the...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Woman shot, killed in the Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating following a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, officers from LMPD's 2nd Division responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Brandenburg mom charged with attempted murder of 2-month-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Brandenburg woman has been arrested after police say she tried to kill her two-month-old. According to court documents, 23-year-old Kayla Hayes was taken into custody by the Meade County Sheriff's Department on Monday, Dec. 12, just before 11 a.m. Authorities say that on Nov. 9,...
BRANDENBURG, KY
Suspect charged in January homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a homicide case which happened just over 11 months ago. Malik J. Abdullah, 22, of Louisville, was taken into custody this morning by the Louisville Metro police Homicide Unit. He is charged with one count of murder. On January 8,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
9 shootings, multiple fatalities in Louisville | MORE VIEWER RESPONSE

A violent stretch in Louisville — days before Christmas — ended in nine shootings and multiple fatalities. Many of the offenders are younger than 18 years old. There needs to be more parent supervision on the front end, and, if these kids commit violent crime, more intervention on the back end.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville man charged with assaulting juvenile near a bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with assaulting a boy Wednesday afternoon near a west Louisville school bus stop. Sherman E. Price, 41, was arrested Thursday in connection with the assault that happened at 44th and Main streets. Along with assault, Price is charged with fourth-degree child abuse and second-degree strangulation.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man dies after being shot in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. Once on scene, officers located a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
BARDSTOWN, KY
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD looking for 'person of interest' in Jefferson Mall shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has released a photo of someone they are calling a person of interest in the shooting this week at Jefferson Mall. On Monday, just before 5 p.m., police were called to the mall on Outer Loop in Louisville for reports of shots fired.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Marion County man indicted by federal jury on reported drug, gun charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville federal jury indicted a Marion County man on alleged federal drug and gun charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the indictment states that 31-year-old Christopher Wiser, of Lebanon, KY, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
MARION COUNTY, KY
Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation. Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. The man died before he could be taken...
LOUISVILLE, KY

