Wave 3
Man charged with voyeurism pleads guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of putting cameras inside a Louisville gym’s bathrooms pleaded guilty in court on Friday. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was accused of putting a hidden pen camera at the CycleBar Fitness Center, capturing several patrons in the restroom. A cleaning crew found the...
Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m. It was found in the...
WLKY.com
Woman shot, killed in the Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating following a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, officers from LMPD's 2nd Division responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
wdrb.com
Brandenburg mom charged with attempted murder of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Brandenburg woman has been arrested after police say she tried to kill her two-month-old. According to court documents, 23-year-old Kayla Hayes was taken into custody by the Meade County Sheriff's Department on Monday, Dec. 12, just before 11 a.m. Authorities say that on Nov. 9,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky-made shock gloves help jail employees control inmates. Are they safe?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Sept. 4, Joshua Elswick was handcuffed and shackled inside the Bullitt County Jail. "Please stop tasing me!" Elswick pleaded with jail guards, according to surveillance video. "If you quit resisting, we can do what we need to do," Lt. Ryan Derrough told Elswick. There was...
Wave 3
Suspect charged in January homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a homicide case which happened just over 11 months ago. Malik J. Abdullah, 22, of Louisville, was taken into custody this morning by the Louisville Metro police Homicide Unit. He is charged with one count of murder. On January 8,...
wdrb.com
Louisville man convicted for setting ex's home, with 3 children inside, on fire in 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury convicted a Louisville man for setting his ex-girlfriend's home on fire with three children inside. Kevin Madison was found guilty on Friday for the July 2019 arson at a home on Rodman Street in south Louisville. Madison set fires on the front and back...
wdrb.com
9 shootings, multiple fatalities in Louisville | MORE VIEWER RESPONSE
A violent stretch in Louisville — days before Christmas — ended in nine shootings and multiple fatalities. Many of the offenders are younger than 18 years old. There needs to be more parent supervision on the front end, and, if these kids commit violent crime, more intervention on the back end.
wdrb.com
Louisville man charged with assaulting juvenile near a bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with assaulting a boy Wednesday afternoon near a west Louisville school bus stop. Sherman E. Price, 41, was arrested Thursday in connection with the assault that happened at 44th and Main streets. Along with assault, Price is charged with fourth-degree child abuse and second-degree strangulation.
wdrb.com
Investigation underway after video shows fight inside New Albany High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fight caught on video inside New Albany High School is under investigation. Officials with New Albany-Floyd County Schools said the fight happened last Friday. Video shared with WDRB News shows students fighting and appears to show someone throwing a student to the ground. Staff can...
wdrb.com
2 arrested for trying to steal from Jeffersonville store during 'Shop with a Cop' event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are facing charges after allegedly trying to steal items during a "Shop with a Cop" event in southern Indiana. In a release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said 50 officers were volunteering Wednesday night at the Meijer in Jeffersonville to buy Christmas presents for local children.
wdrb.com
Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
Hundreds of guns and drugs taken off Louisville streets, Metro Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said part of combating violent crime in the city is getting guns and drugs off the street. The Criminal Interdiction Division, which focuses on guns, drugs and gangs, has served 168 arrest warrants and made 447 felony arrests in the last year. The said...
wdrb.com
Man dies after being shot in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. Once on scene, officers located a man...
wdrb.com
Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
Wave 3
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
WLKY.com
LMPD looking for 'person of interest' in Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has released a photo of someone they are calling a person of interest in the shooting this week at Jefferson Mall. On Monday, just before 5 p.m., police were called to the mall on Outer Loop in Louisville for reports of shots fired.
Marion County man indicted by federal jury on reported drug, gun charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville federal jury indicted a Marion County man on alleged federal drug and gun charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the indictment states that 31-year-old Christopher Wiser, of Lebanon, KY, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Wave 3
Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation. Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. The man died before he could be taken...
WLKY.com
Lawmakers question Kentucky officials about homicide of 7-year-old boy at Brooklawn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation into the death of a 7-year-old boy at a Louisville foster care facility is close to being finished. Ja'ceon Terry died in June while staying at Brooklawn. The Jefferson County coroner ruled his death a homicide by asphyxiation. Two Brooklawn employees were fired following...
