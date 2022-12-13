ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

CFTC Says Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether Are Commodities in Fraud Complaint Against FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is listing three crypto assets that it considers to be commodities. In a fraud complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX and Alameda Research, the CFTC says that digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) are commodities.
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
RadarOnline

Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder

A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
MOSCOW, ID
dailyhodl.com

Changpeng Zhao Issues Internal Warning to Binance Staff About Crypto Winter: Report

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao is reportedly telling his colleagues that the bear market will get worse, but the world’s biggest digital asset exchange will weather the crypto winter. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Zhao issued an internal memo telling employees to brace for tougher...

Comments / 0

Community Policy