East Liverpool, OH

richlandsource.com

Needlepoint: Uniontown Green sews up Uniontown Lake in slim triumph

Yes, Uniontown Green looked relaxed while edging Uniontown Lake, but no autographs please after its 52-51 victory on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Uniontown Green and Uniontown Lake played in a 50-46 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
UNIONTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington remains unbeaten with tight win at New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA -- Freshman Brayden Fogle played beyond his years Friday night, carrying Lexington to a tough, 51-46 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory at New Philadelphia. The 6-foot-4 Fogle was the only one of the Minutemen to reach double figures. He posted 16 points and six rebounds to help Lex overcome a sluggish start.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Kinsman Badger defeats Cortland Maplewood in lopsided affair

Kinsman Badger lit up the scoreboard on December 16 to propel past Cortland Maplewood for a 72-47 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Cortland Maplewood and Kinsman Badger played in a 59-49 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.
CORTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Magnolia Sandy Valley slips past Uhrichsville Claymont

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Magnolia Sandy Valley didn't mind, dispatching Uhrichsville Claymont 53-44 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Magnolia Sandy Valley drew first blood by forging a 17-16 margin over Uhrichsville Claymont after the first quarter.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Berlin Center Western Reserve dances past Lowellville

Berlin Center Western Reserve put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Lowellville in a 54-40 decision on December 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and Lowellville squared off with January 25, 2022 at Lowellville High School last season. For more, click here.
LOWELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Storm warning: Struthers unleashes full fury on Cortland Lakeview

Struthers controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-44 win against Cortland Lakeview in Ohio girls basketball on December 15. Last season, Cortland Lakeview and Struthers squared off with February 12, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
STRUTHERS, OH
richlandsource.com

Strasburg grinds out close victory over Sugarcreek Garaway

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Strasburg passed in a 34-25 victory at Sugarcreek Garaway's expense in Ohio girls basketball on December 14. The last time Sugarcreek Garaway and Strasburg played in a 42-40 game on January 6, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
STRASBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Canfield shuts off the power on Struthers

Canfield earned a convincing 46-16 win over Struthers in Ohio girls basketball action on December 16. Last season, Canfield and Struthers squared off with January 25, 2022 at Canfield High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CANFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Carrollton triumphs in strong showing over Minerva

Carrollton showed no mercy to Minerva, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 70-20 victory on December 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Carrollton and Minerva faced off on January 15, 2022 at Minerva High School. For a full recap, click here.
CARROLLTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Cambridge carves slim margin over Lower Burrell Burrell

Yes, Cambridge looked relaxed while edging Lower Burrell Burrell, but no autographs please after its 39-31 victory for a Pennsylvania girls basketball victory on December 16. Cambridge moved in front of Lower Burrell 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
richlandsource.com

Southington Chalker dims lights on Cortland Maplewood

Impressive was a ready adjective for Southington Chalker's 49-19 throttling of Cortland Maplewood in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Southington Chalker opened with a 14-2 advantage over Cortland Maplewood through the first quarter.
CORTLAND, OH
WYTV.com

After 20 years, Mosquito Lake marina under new ownership

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – In August, we brought you a story about plans to rebuild the marina at Mosquito Lake. Today, the previous owners found out they will no longer be owning the marina. For 20 years, Joe and Kathy Sofchek have operated the marina. We spoke with...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Flames damage New Middletown home

Firefighters from several communities were called early Saturday to battle an early morning house fire in New Middletown. The flames broke out at around midnight at the home on Felger Road, near the Pennsylvania state line. Smoke could be seen pouring from the home as departments from New Middletown, Beaver...
NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH

