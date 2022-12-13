Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
rew-online.com
Newmark Retail Signs Three Tenants to FiDi’s 185 Broadway
Newmark Retail announces that it has secured three new leases at 185 Broadway in Manhattan’s Financial District on behalf of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord. The leases, to tenants One Medical, Wells Fargo and T-Mobile, total 12,228 square feet. Newmark’s Vice Chairman Ariel Schuster, Senior Managing Director Ross Berkowitz, Director Mitch Heifetz and Associate Director Jason Wecker represented the landlord on all three transactions.
rew-online.com
Lendlease Closes $360 Million Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in Brooklyn
Lendlease, a leading global real estate and investment management group, and joint venture partner Aware Super, one of Australia’s largest superannuation funds, today announced the closing of a $360 million construction loan for the development of 1 Java Street in New York. The 36-story, 834-apartment multifamily development will rise along the Greenpoint waterfront in Brooklyn.
rew-online.com
One United Nations Park and BLADE Partner to Offer $50,000 Air Travel Incentive for Penthouse Buyers
One United Nations Park, the luxury residential tower in Midtown East located at 695 First Avenue, announced today that in addition to the building achieving 70% sold, the new development will now offer buyers of the premium residences a $50,000 credit with BLADE, the premier global urban air mobility platform. Buyers of the remaining four penthouse residences at One United Nations Park can utilize the credit for any BLADE service or product and the credit will never expire.
rew-online.com
Landsea Homes Presents Final Opportunities to Own at FÖRENA
Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, along with DNA Development, a privately held, vertically integrated real estate investment and development company based in New York City, announced today that only two residences remain at FÖRENA, a Scandinavian-inspired condominium building located at the northeast corner of Sixth Avenue and 14th Street in Downtown Manhattan. The development is more than 90% sold.
rew-online.com
SL Green Celebrates the Topping Out of One Madison Avenue in Midtown South
SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), New York City’s largest office landlord, together with its joint venture partners including the National Pension Service of Korea and Hines, today announced the topping out of its transformative One Madison Avenue office tower, located at the corner of 23rd Street and Madison Avenue, in Manhattan’s desirable Midtown South submarket. With construction managed by AECOM Tishman and designed by architects Kohn Pedersen Fox, the project is anticipated to be completed on-schedule in November 2023. One Madison Avenue is currently 55% leased, drawing interest from leading technology and financial service firms seeking premier office space in the heart of the city.
rew-online.com
JLL arranges $360M of construction financing for mixed-use, waterfront community in Brooklyn
JLL’s Capital Markets group announced today that it has arranged the $360 million construction loan for 1 Java Street, a 36-story, mixed-use waterfront development in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, immediately adjacent to the East River. The property will feature 834 apartments, approximately 13,000 square feet of destination retail space and an approximately 18,000-square-foot public waterfront park connecting the property to the India Street Pier.
rew-online.com
Savanna Closes 5 Full-Floor Leases at The Six, Midtown Boutique Office Building
Savanna, a New York City-based, vertically-integrated real estate investment manager, owner/operator and developer, announced the signing of five full-floor office leases at The Six – including three deals within the past two weeks, and two deals closed earlier this year. The Six is a newly constructed 90,000 square foot, 26-floor boutique office tower located at 106 West 56th Street, catering to high-end office tenants by providing full-floor opportunities with efficient and modern design, customizable boutique floorplates, contemporary prebuilt spaces, and stunning views of Central Park and other New York landmarks.
rew-online.com
Branded Cities celebrates the launch of “The Midtown Financial” digital spectacular in Manhattan.
Branded Cities, North America’s premier and iconic Out-of-Home media company, today announced the launch of their new $9 million dollar digital spectacular located at 3 Times Square. Previously known as the Thomson Reuters digital display, the former 6-screen spectacular has been renamed as “The Midtown Financial,” or “MiFi” for short, and has consolidated its digital presence into a massive 2-screen large-format design.
rew-online.com
PNC Bank relocates corporate office to amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center
Theta Holding Company, LP, and JLL announced that they have closed two office leasing transactions totalling 32,015 square feet at the amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center in Little Falls, NJ. PNC Bank has signed an 11-year lease for 26,117-square-feet of office space across the entire 10th floor of the property in...
rew-online.com
Houlihan Lawrence Welcomes The TurnKey Team to Represent The New Eastchester, NY Office
Houlihan Lawrence is excited to announce its continued commitment to servicing the communities north of New York City by partnering with TurnKey Realty Group and opening a new office in Eastchester, NY. Centrally located at 419 White Plains Road, the Eastchester office will be home to The TurnKey Team at...
rew-online.com
Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul Announce Groundbreaking for Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Development in Brooklyn’s East New York
Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of Logan Fountain, a mixed-use project developed under the 2016 East New York rezoning, that will transform a defunct gas station into affordable housing units, transitional housing for homeless families, and new retail space. “Projects like Logan Fountain are...
Comments / 0