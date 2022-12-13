SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), New York City’s largest office landlord, together with its joint venture partners including the National Pension Service of Korea and Hines, today announced the topping out of its transformative One Madison Avenue office tower, located at the corner of 23rd Street and Madison Avenue, in Manhattan’s desirable Midtown South submarket. With construction managed by AECOM Tishman and designed by architects Kohn Pedersen Fox, the project is anticipated to be completed on-schedule in November 2023. One Madison Avenue is currently 55% leased, drawing interest from leading technology and financial service firms seeking premier office space in the heart of the city.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO