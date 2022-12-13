Syndication: Arizona Republic

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Freshman Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points to lead 10th-ranked Arkansas to a 76-57 win over Bradley on Saturday, extending the Razorbacks’ winning streak to six games. Junior guard and SEC-leading scorer Ricky Council IV had 16 points, and freshman guard Anthony Black 15 for the Razorbacks (10-1). Arkansas scored 37 points off 27 turnovers by the Braves in the first meeting between the teams. “I thought defensively we were really good,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said. “I thought we played really, really hard against a really good team. I thought we respected Bradley, had a great week of preparation, and then Jordan Walsh just keeps getting better.”

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO