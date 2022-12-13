Syndication: Arizona Republic

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago
Sep 17, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles running back Samson Evans (22) pushes Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back D.J. Taylor (3) down at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Football Asu Fb Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Like it's 1987: Eastern Michigan, San Jose State meet in a bowl once again

Like it's 1987: Eastern Michigan, San Jose State meet in a bowl once again

The Associated Press

No. 10 Arkansas beats Bradley, extends win streak to 6 games

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Freshman Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points to lead 10th-ranked Arkansas to a 76-57 win over Bradley on Saturday, extending the Razorbacks’ winning streak to six games. Junior guard and SEC-leading scorer Ricky Council IV had 16 points, and freshman guard Anthony Black 15 for the Razorbacks (10-1). Arkansas scored 37 points off 27 turnovers by the Braves in the first meeting between the teams. “I thought defensively we were really good,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said. “I thought we played really, really hard against a really good team. I thought we respected Bradley, had a great week of preparation, and then Jordan Walsh just keeps getting better.”
The Exponent

Air of familiarity underscores Raiders-Patriots matchup

When the Raiders' schedule was released in May, there's a good chance head coach Josh McDaniels glanced at it and immediately circled his team's Week 15 matchup. That's because Las Vegas is set to host a team that McDaniels knows well, as the New England Patriots prepare to pay a visit to Sin City, wrapping up a brief two-game road trip out West.
The Exponent

Drew Brees hired by Purdue as interim assistant coach

Former NFL and Purdue quarterback Drew Brees will serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater's Citrus Bowl game against LSU. Brees will aid the Boilermakers (8-5) in preparation for the Jan. 2 game and also participate in recruiting activities, per Purdue's news release on Thursday. "Purdue University...
The Exponent

Playoff-bound Eagles out for more vs. fading Bears

Even as the Philadelphia Eagles rose to the top record in the NFL, there were questions about whether the team would falter during a Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans or a visit to the NFC East rival New York Giants the following week. Philadelphia responded against those playoff...
The Exponent

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

