One United Nations Park, the luxury residential tower in Midtown East located at 695 First Avenue, announced today that in addition to the building achieving 70% sold, the new development will now offer buyers of the premium residences a $50,000 credit with BLADE, the premier global urban air mobility platform. Buyers of the remaining four penthouse residences at One United Nations Park can utilize the credit for any BLADE service or product and the credit will never expire.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO