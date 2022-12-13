Read full article on original website
Related
A woman had a line on her nail that looked like a splinter. She got it checked out and was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer.
Charmaine Sherlock didn't think that the mark could be as dangerous as melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer.
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0