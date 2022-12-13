Dec. 16, 2022 — Busch Gardens Williamsburg transforms into one of North America’s largest holiday light displays with over 10 million twinkling lights where guests can enjoy heartwarming entertainment, festive shopping & dining, and over 20 rides and attractions. Christmas town is open select dates now through January 8th, 2023. Connect RVA's Troy Michel speaks with Busch Gardens Matthew Edwards to learn more.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO