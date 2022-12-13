Updated look at the top 10 available players in the transfer portal currently

The transfer portal is already loaded with talent this offseason.

Whether inexperienced or multi-year starters, hundreds of players entered their name into the NCAA transfer portal when it officially opened on Dec. 5.

Two of the top transfers in the country have already committed elsewhere. South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell announced his commitment to Florida State, while Indiana EDGE Dasan McCullough will be transferring to Oklahoma.

One of Texas’ own, quarterback Hudson Card, remains one of the highest rated transfers this offseason and is expected to be targeted heavily over the coming weeks.

Here’s a look at the top 10 available transfers in the portal currently, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

7

Ajani Cornelius - OG - Rhode Island

