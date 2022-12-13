ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC News

How to make the easiest holiday appetizer ever

Make this festive appetizer that combines store-bought ingredients for a quick and easy dish for any holiday party. 1 package 13.8 oz frozen refrigerator pizza dough thawed. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 2-12x18 inch sheet pan lined with parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll out the pizza dough rectangle flat...
Delish

What's The Best Way To Store Lettuce And Other Greens?

There are plenty of components that go into making a good salad. Sure, we always want a balanced dressing, some hearty proteins, and crunchy toppings. But let's be real: the most important element is the lettuce. Crispy romaine is the foundation of a well-constructed Caesar salad. Bibb lettuce needs to...
InsideHook

The Case for Bringing a Heritage Ham Home for the Holidays

You probably remember the story of the country mouse and the city mouse, but do you know the tale of the country ham and the city ham?. Country ham, sometimes confused with and even sold as prosciutto, is commonly found below the Mason-Dixon line and typically produced by dry-curing a slab of pork with salt, sugar and other spices before allowing it to hang for months as moisture is replaced by flavor. Dense, very salty and sometimes smoked for extra flavor and color, country hams are usually simmered in a sweet liquid or cooked up in a skillet before being consumed, even though the curing process basically renders them ready to eat.
INDIANA STATE
The Bedford Citizen

Baker’s Best! Jane’s Favorite Recipes: Snowball Cookies

December is a time for memories, celebrations, and traditions. Baking cookies is a favorite tradition of mine. Scents of cinnamon and chocolate wafting through our kitchen and a home filled with evergreens decking the mantle, pine cone and greenery table centerpieces, along with winter scene displays amidst the glow of the woodstove make for a warm atmosphere.
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I thought Grandma’s recipe had died with her – and Christmas would never be the same

W — hen you think of Christmas, which food springs to mind? Perhaps turkey, mince pies or mulled wine? For me, it’s the festive fruit tart my grandmother baked every year, to be eaten on Christmas Eve. When we settled down to eat dessert on 24 December, after all the hustle and bustle of festive preparations, journeys across the country and the tensions that often come with a family Christmas, the serving of the tart was a signal to relax.
The Daily South

Ivy's Favorite Pound Cake

When people find out that I cook for a living, many respond with, “What’s your favorite thing to make?” Each time I’m prompted with this question, my mind is flooded with the memory of a cake from my childhood. I was over at my friend Hannah’s...

