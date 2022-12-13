You probably remember the story of the country mouse and the city mouse, but do you know the tale of the country ham and the city ham?. Country ham, sometimes confused with and even sold as prosciutto, is commonly found below the Mason-Dixon line and typically produced by dry-curing a slab of pork with salt, sugar and other spices before allowing it to hang for months as moisture is replaced by flavor. Dense, very salty and sometimes smoked for extra flavor and color, country hams are usually simmered in a sweet liquid or cooked up in a skillet before being consumed, even though the curing process basically renders them ready to eat.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO