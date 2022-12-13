Read full article on original website
Lukas Dostal makes 46 saves as Ducks edge Oilers
Defenseman John Klingberg’s third goal in two games broke a tie 6:08 into the third period, and Lukas Dostal made
GAME RECAP: Ducks 4, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, AB - Put out an APB on Lukas Dostal for grand larceny. The Anaheim goaltender was exceptional between the pipes, turning away 46 of 49 Oilers shots on the evening, and backstopping the Ducks to a 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon. The 22-year-old stood on his head for most of the third period, making several huge stops on a late Oilers power play to help seal the victory for the California team.
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ VAN
The win over Nashville on Thursday was a costly one for the Jets, as both Nate Schmidt and Blake Wheeler were injured during the game. Schmidt has an upper body injury thanks to a hit he took from the Predators Tanner Jeannot and will be out four-to-six weeks. Blake Wheeler had a procedure yesterday and is gone for four weeks with a lower body injury. Tonight, against Vancouver, Karson Kuhlman will make his Jets debut on the right side of Mark Scheifele and Cole Perfetti. Kyle Capobianco will play his fourth game of the season alongside Dylan Samberg on the third defence pairing. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby will come back into the lineup and will play on the right side of Kevin Stenlund and David Gustafsson.
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
Kings return home to face their in-state rival Sharks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 16 - 12 - 5 (37 pts) Kings Notes:. Drew Doughty (5-29=34)...
GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks
VANCOUVER - The Winnipeg Jets open a set of back-to-back games on the road tonight when they take on the Vancouver Canucks. Stay tuned for all the information from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and line-up updates as they come available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. Winnipeg plays...
Caps Take on Leafs
Two nights after playing extremely well in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars here in D.C., the Capitals continue their three-game homestand with a visit from one of the NHL's hottest teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs blow into town on Saturday night to supply the opposition for the middle match of Washington's homestand.
Sedlak released by Flyers after request, will play in Czech Republic
Forward "would rather be home with my family" after being placed on unconditional waivers. Lukas Sedlak was placed on unconditional waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and the forward said he will return to play in his native Czech Republic. Sedlak had eight points (three goals, five assists) in...
Gaudet agrees to 3-year entry-level contract
The St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract with defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet. Gaudet, a native of Saint-Ignace, New Brunswick, has played in 30 games with the Quebec Major Junior League's Chicoutimi Sagueneens this season, posting 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) and a plus-9 rating.
Flower and Gus
Through the years, the Minnesota Wild has succeeded upon solid duos between the pipes. This year's goaltending tandem of Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson is no different. At 37 and 24 respectively, the one-two punch in the crease comes in the form of veteran experience and inexperience. While experience is...
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils
In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUES
FLAMES (13-11-6) vs. BLUES (14-15-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Goals - Nazem Kadri (11) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas (26) Goals - Jordan...
NHL Morning Skate for December 17
* Will The Great Eight tie Mr. Hockey on the NHL's all-time goals list Saturday? Alex Ovechkin, who sits one back of Gordie Howe, has tallied eight times in head-to-head games with Auston Matthews but will be facing a familiar face who enters the contest with two straight shutouts. *...
ANA@MTL : What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens host their penultimate home game of 2022 on Thursday when the Anaheim Ducks make their sole visit to the Bell Centre this season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. There will be plenty to see and do at the arena which...
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES MORNING SKATE
FLAMESTV PODCAST - TOUGH THIRD PERIOD SINKS FLAMES. Brendan Parker and Cory Sarich break down the game on the Original 16 Postgame Show. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 5:09 AM. Brendan Parker and Cory Sarich break down a 5-2 loss to the Blues, with postgame comments from Connor...
'Rivalry Series' Game Monday; Appearances Announced & Open Practice
The 'Rivalry Series' - featuring the women's national teams from the United States and Canada - is coming to Los Angeles on Monday night. Game time is 7 p.m. Prior to the game, in which the U.S. Women's National Team will host Canada at Crypto.com Arena, the LA Kings announced a series of local community appearances featuring players from Team USA and former professional hockey players who work for the Kings.
On Campus: NCAA's 10 most memorable moments from 2022
Denver's national title, McKay, Levi awards among top achievements. After a couple of difficult years during the COVID-19 pandemic, college hockey returned to a better place in 2022. One sure sign things were getting back to normal was an entertaining Frozen Four in Boston in April that featured blue-blood hockey...
Bruins Unveil Winter Classic Equipment, Test it During Practice
As such, he did not have regular access to Bruins games on television. But he remembers, nonetheless, flipping through hockey magazines and his hockey card collection and seeing former Black & Gold backstops Andy Moog and Byron Dafoe among some of the game's great goaltenders of that era like Dominik Hasek and Patrick Roy.
Projected Lineup: December 15 vs. Seattle
RALEIGH, NC. - After missing the team's two most recent games due to a lower-body injury, Jesper Fast is set to return to the Carolina Hurricanes lineup Thursday. The trusty winger operated alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook at the team's morning skate after Stepan Noesen had played in that role Tuesdsay in Detroit. Noesen is now expected to work with Jack Drury and Derek Stepan once again up front.
Preview: Sharks at Kings
The San Jose Sharks take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in LA. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Nick Bonino is riding a four-game goal streak. After an assist on Tuesday, Erik Karlsson is two points away...
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Senators for Hometown Heroes Day on Saturday
DETROIT -- The hard work and sacrifice of local frontline heroes will be celebrated on Saturday afternoon when the Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators for Hometown Heroes Day at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop between Detroit (13-10-6; 32 points) and Ottawa (13-14-2; 28 points) is set for 1...
