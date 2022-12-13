Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Defense is name of the game for Helena Capital girls against Billings Senior
HELENA — The Helena Capital girls basketball team is still finding itself. Some players have stepped into new roles and as with many high school basketball teams, the Bruins are still forging their own identity. However, one thing is apparent about the Capital girls — defense will be a...
406mtsports.com
Charlize Davis, Kenzie Strachan provide clutch buckets as Billings Skyview outlasts Helena High
HELENA — The Billings Skyview Falcons, playing without starter and state championship team holdover Alexis Brauer, showed their mettle Friday night in a 44-40 road victory over Helena High. Senior Charlize Davis led the way with 16 points and knocked down two big shots in the fourth quarter. Junior...
406mtsports.com
Lockwood Class A Tip-Off: Hardin girls are high-octane; Hamilton's Layne Kearns scores 1,000th point
BILLINGS — For many teams that faced Hardin girls basketball on its way to a Class A third-place trophy a year ago, it was a matter of when — not if — the game-ending surge would come. For the Bulldogs in their 59-35 win over Frenchtown in...
406mtsports.com
Butte run in first-half holds true in win over Belgrade
BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs hosted the Belgrade Panthers on Thursday night at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium. The Bulldogs’ 11-0 run that bridged from the first quarter into the second quarter held up, as Butte picked up their first win of the season with a 48-40 win over the Panthers.
406mtsports.com
Butte hangs on for hard-fought win at Belgrade
BELGRADE – The Butte Bulldogs boys’ basketball team made their first road trip of the season on Thursday night as they took on the Belgrade Panthers. Struggling from beyond the three-point line, the Bulldogs overcame the adversity with offensive rebounds and points in the paint as Butte edged the Panthers, 55-52.
406mtsports.com
East Helena uses big second quarter to outlast Butte Central
EAST HELENA – The Butte Central Maroons traveled on Thursday evening to take on East Helena. The Vigilantes used a 19-3 second quarter to break the game open to snag a 62-45 win over the Maroons. Central kept the game tight in the first quarter, as the Maroons took...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard, men's wrestling: MSU-Northern 20, Southern Oregon 19
125 – Tanner Cook, (MSUN) major dec. Mitch Warren (SOU) 19-6.; 133 – No. 2 Evan Potter (SOU) p. Cooper Cook (MSUN) 6:07; 141 – Derek Ramos (SOU) dec. Colin Silverthorn (MSUN) 8-2; 149 – No. 7 Aaron Gandara (SOU) dec. No. 6 Martin Wilkie (MSUN) 5-3; 157 – Dylan Straley (SOU) major dec. No. 22 Connor Harris (MSUN) 8-0; 165 – No. 21 Devin Crawford (MSUN) dec. Ayden Wolgamot (SOU) 7-0; 174 – No. 3 Nakoda Siegel (MSUN) dec. No. 10 Alex Hernandez (SOU) 5-3; 184 – Austin Vanek, MSUN, p. Kabb Christensen, 6:26; 197 – No. 22 Carl Hansen (MSUN) dec. Andrew Herrera (SOU) 5-2; 285 – Antonio Garcia (SOU) dec. Ryan Moldenhauer (MSUN) 7-2.
406mtsports.com
No. 11 Carroll looking to do the 'tough stuff' better, beginning at Warner Classic in Florida
HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team, at least for five days, gets to escape Montana’s icy grip for sunny Florida. Carroll departed Helena just after 4 a.m. Friday for the Bozeman airport where the Saints caught a flight to Fort Worth, Texas, and eventually, Tampa, Florida.
406mtsports.com
Butte Cobras head to Minnesota for NA3HL Showcase
BUTTE – The Butte Cobras head to the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Showcase with the opportunity to shine in front of scouts from junior tier and collegiate hockey programs. This year’s event with be held from Sunday to Tuesday at the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine, Minn....
406mtsports.com
Stuff your stockings with copies of 'Montana Greats' for Christmas
BOZEMAN — Still searching for that perfect stocking stuffer for Christmas?. A copy of "Montana Greats: From A (Absarokee) to Z (Zurich) the Greatest Athletes from 264 Montana Communities" is the perfect fit, literally and figuratively. Written by 406 Sports editor Jeff Welsch, "Montana Greats" features male and female...
406mtsports.com
With $66,500 in donations, Reach Higher Montana among high school shot clock sponsors
The Montana High School Association voted in January to implement 35-second shot clocks for the 2022-2023 basketball season, and Reach Higher Montana (RHM), a statewide nonprofit with its headquarters in Helena, was among the sponsors ready to assist where they saw a need. RHM supported 68 Montana high schools with...
Comments / 0