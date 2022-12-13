ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Butte run in first-half holds true in win over Belgrade

BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs hosted the Belgrade Panthers on Thursday night at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium. The Bulldogs’ 11-0 run that bridged from the first quarter into the second quarter held up, as Butte picked up their first win of the season with a 48-40 win over the Panthers.
Butte hangs on for hard-fought win at Belgrade

BELGRADE – The Butte Bulldogs boys’ basketball team made their first road trip of the season on Thursday night as they took on the Belgrade Panthers. Struggling from beyond the three-point line, the Bulldogs overcame the adversity with offensive rebounds and points in the paint as Butte edged the Panthers, 55-52.
East Helena uses big second quarter to outlast Butte Central

EAST HELENA – The Butte Central Maroons traveled on Thursday evening to take on East Helena. The Vigilantes used a 19-3 second quarter to break the game open to snag a 62-45 win over the Maroons. Central kept the game tight in the first quarter, as the Maroons took...
Scoreboard, men's wrestling: MSU-Northern 20, Southern Oregon 19

125 – Tanner Cook, (MSUN) major dec. Mitch Warren (SOU) 19-6.; 133 – No. 2 Evan Potter (SOU) p. Cooper Cook (MSUN) 6:07; 141 – Derek Ramos (SOU) dec. Colin Silverthorn (MSUN) 8-2; 149 – No. 7 Aaron Gandara (SOU) dec. No. 6 Martin Wilkie (MSUN) 5-3; 157 – Dylan Straley (SOU) major dec. No. 22 Connor Harris (MSUN) 8-0; 165 – No. 21 Devin Crawford (MSUN) dec. Ayden Wolgamot (SOU) 7-0; 174 – No. 3 Nakoda Siegel (MSUN) dec. No. 10 Alex Hernandez (SOU) 5-3; 184 – Austin Vanek, MSUN, p. Kabb Christensen, 6:26; 197 – No. 22 Carl Hansen (MSUN) dec. Andrew Herrera (SOU) 5-2; 285 – Antonio Garcia (SOU) dec. Ryan Moldenhauer (MSUN) 7-2.
Butte Cobras head to Minnesota for NA3HL Showcase

BUTTE – The Butte Cobras head to the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Showcase with the opportunity to shine in front of scouts from junior tier and collegiate hockey programs. This year’s event with be held from Sunday to Tuesday at the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine, Minn....
Stuff your stockings with copies of 'Montana Greats' for Christmas

BOZEMAN — Still searching for that perfect stocking stuffer for Christmas?. A copy of "Montana Greats: From A (Absarokee) to Z (Zurich) the Greatest Athletes from 264 Montana Communities" is the perfect fit, literally and figuratively. Written by 406 Sports editor Jeff Welsch, "Montana Greats" features male and female...
