Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Related
Arizona State LB Merlin Robertson accepts invitation to play in Hula Bowl
Arizona State linebacker Merlin Robertson has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Hula Bowl, it announced on Thursday. The Sun Devils fifth-year senior LB will be participating in the college football All-Star game at UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando on Jan. 14. Robertson will be accompanied by...
Former Nevada, Colorado State WR Melquan Stovall joins ASU football incoming transfers
The first iteration of the Kenny Dillingham era from a player perspective is underway as the Arizona State football team is receiving commitments via the transfer portal. While ASU is losing several key players to the portal — which is expected in the modern college football landscape and expedited with a new head coach — the Sun Devils are also going to restock and retool with transfers as well.
San Diego DB Josiah Cox set to visit Arizona State, will make Signing Day decision
Arizona State is making a late push for San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln defensive back Josiah Cox and the talented safety will be in Tempe this weekend. Cox is one of the region’s top safety prospects. He’s a head hunter and arguably the biggest hitter among all defensive backs out West. He’s an intimidating presence on the back end and one of those players you love on your team but hate to play against.
Cardinals TE Trey McBride is no stranger to Broncos, Mile High Stadium
TEMPE — Cardinals rookie tight end Trey McBride is heading back to where his football dream began when Arizona travels to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 15. Hailing from the area and playing college ball at Colorado State, McBride is sure to see more than a handful of those close to him in the same stands he once sat in as a Broncos fan on Sunday.
Arizona Sports
Cardinals activate OL Will Hernandez, elevate 2 from practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals will get a boost on the offensive line Sunday against the Denver Broncos after they activated right guard Will Hernandez from the injured reserve designated for return list on Saturday. Hernandez has been out since Week 9 with a pectoral injury, and the Cardinals opened up his...
Kelly Clarkson to host NFL Honors in Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Musical artist Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 9 at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, recognizing the league’s best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season. The Emmy- and Grammy-award-winning artist will be the first woman to host the show, where multiple...
Suns’ Deandre Ayton, Cam Payne remain out vs. Pelicans
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton produced a pair of double-doubles with 25 and 28 points, respectively, in two games against the New Orleans Pelicans last weekend. The two Western Conference foes will meet up again Saturday night, but this time Ayton will not suit up. Ayton (left ankle sprain) and...
Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham to join Suns broadcast team
The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that Mercury guard Mercury Sophie Cunningham will be joining the Suns broadcast team. Cunningham will join voices Tom Leander, Tom Chambers, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Eddie Johnson and Kevin Ray for the remainder of the season during pregame, halftime and postgame shows and will make her debut on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Coyotes defeat Islanders for 3rd straight win at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere...
Arizona Diamondbacks sign reliever Scott McGough to 2-year deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms with reliever Scott McGough on a two-year contract, the team announced on Thursday. The 33-year-old right-hander spent the last four seasons playing professional baseball in Japan, totaling 80 saves across 232.2 innings pitched with a 2.94 ERA for the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Suns’ Cam Payne out, Devin Booker questionable Thursday vs. Clippers
The Phoenix Suns will be without the services of point guard Cameron Payne Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, while guard Devin Booker and center Deandre Ayton are questionable, according to the NBA’s injury report. Payne suffered a sprained right foot that held him to less than nine minutes...
Suns end 5-game losing streak with win over depleted Clippers
The circumstances behind the opponent were irrelevant. The Phoenix Suns just needed a win, and one to locate some source of energy and rhythm in after a rough five-game losing streak. They wrapped up their road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers, a team without several key players on the...
Chris Paul’s shot profile has changed, Suns GM isn’t concerned
The NBA season remains young, and the Phoenix Suns’ five-game losing streak surely will not doom the team’s 2022-23 aspirations 28 games in. But it’s been enough time to begin wondering what to make of Chris Paul, their best offensive option outside of Devin Booker for the past two seasons.
Brittney Griner addresses freedom, says she’ll play in 2023 for Mercury
WNBA star Brittney Griner, in her first public comments written or spoken since being freed from Russian incarceration via a prisoner swap, thanked supporters who helped her through her ordeal. She also said she plans to suit up for the Phoenix Mercury in 2023. “It feels so good to be...
Devin Booker available for Suns, Clippers’ George and Leonard out
Los Angeles Clippers stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will not play Thursday against the Suns, while Devin Booker (hamstring) is available for Phoenix. The Suns, however, will be without center Deandre Ayton (ankle) and backup point guard Cam Payne (foot). The injury report for the Clippers ran long a...
Tickets to Super Bowl Experience, Opening Night go on sale Saturday
The end of the NFL regular season is approaching, meaning the Super Bowl and festivities around the big game taking place in the Valley are right around the corner. Fans can secure their tickets to the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center and Opening Night at Footprint Center beginning on Saturday, which is 57 days from Super Bowl 57.
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
Tiger Woods’ PopStroke to Expand Phoenix Region Footprint Next Year
The mini-golf, entertainment, and dining hub, which currently operates one location in Glendale, plans to open two more – one in Scottsdale and a second in Glendale – sometime next year.
Ike’s Love and Sandwiches to Kick Off New Year With Three Valley Locations
The San Francisco-based sandwich shop will begin 2023 with an outpost in Desert Ridge, followed by Mesa and Gilbert shortly thereafter.
Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed
Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials […] The post Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0