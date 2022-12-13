ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Former Nevada, Colorado State WR Melquan Stovall joins ASU football incoming transfers

The first iteration of the Kenny Dillingham era from a player perspective is underway as the Arizona State football team is receiving commitments via the transfer portal. While ASU is losing several key players to the portal — which is expected in the modern college football landscape and expedited with a new head coach — the Sun Devils are also going to restock and retool with transfers as well.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

San Diego DB Josiah Cox set to visit Arizona State, will make Signing Day decision

Arizona State is making a late push for San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln defensive back Josiah Cox and the talented safety will be in Tempe this weekend. Cox is one of the region’s top safety prospects. He’s a head hunter and arguably the biggest hitter among all defensive backs out West. He’s an intimidating presence on the back end and one of those players you love on your team but hate to play against.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Cardinals TE Trey McBride is no stranger to Broncos, Mile High Stadium

TEMPE — Cardinals rookie tight end Trey McBride is heading back to where his football dream began when Arizona travels to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 15. Hailing from the area and playing college ball at Colorado State, McBride is sure to see more than a handful of those close to him in the same stands he once sat in as a Broncos fan on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
Arizona Sports

Cardinals activate OL Will Hernandez, elevate 2 from practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals will get a boost on the offensive line Sunday against the Denver Broncos after they activated right guard Will Hernandez from the injured reserve designated for return list on Saturday. Hernandez has been out since Week 9 with a pectoral injury, and the Cardinals opened up his...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Deandre Ayton, Cam Payne remain out vs. Pelicans

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton produced a pair of double-doubles with 25 and 28 points, respectively, in two games against the New Orleans Pelicans last weekend. The two Western Conference foes will meet up again Saturday night, but this time Ayton will not suit up. Ayton (left ankle sprain) and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham to join Suns broadcast team

The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that Mercury guard Mercury Sophie Cunningham will be joining the Suns broadcast team. Cunningham will join voices Tom Leander, Tom Chambers, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Eddie Johnson and Kevin Ray for the remainder of the season during pregame, halftime and postgame shows and will make her debut on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks sign reliever Scott McGough to 2-year deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms with reliever Scott McGough on a two-year contract, the team announced on Thursday. The 33-year-old right-hander spent the last four seasons playing professional baseball in Japan, totaling 80 saves across 232.2 innings pitched with a 2.94 ERA for the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Tickets to Super Bowl Experience, Opening Night go on sale Saturday

The end of the NFL regular season is approaching, meaning the Super Bowl and festivities around the big game taking place in the Valley are right around the corner. Fans can secure their tickets to the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center and Opening Night at Footprint Center beginning on Saturday, which is 57 days from Super Bowl 57.
PHOENIX, AZ
lazytrips.com

Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?

Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
SEDONA, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed

Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials […] The post Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy