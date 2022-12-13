ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Is Teaming With Star Wars' Bryce Dallas Howard To Bring A Beloved Disney Franchise Back

By Adam Holmes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmBwG_0jgSCGVo00

Terry Matalas is well known in the realm of science fiction TV, from spearheading Syfy’s 12 Monkeys to his work on multiple Star Trek shows , including being the showrunner on the latter two seasons of Star Trek: Picard . Picard Season 3 will premiere to Paramount+ subscribers in a couple months, but ahead of that, it’s been announced that Matalas will team up with Star Wars director Bryce Dallas Howard to bring back a beloved Disney franchise back for the Mouse House’s streaming service.

Disney+ has given the greenlight to a Witch Mountain pilot, which is described as a reimagining of the same-named film franchise. Terry Matalas co-wrote and pilot with Travis Fickett, and both men are executive producing, as is Euphoria’s Augustine Frizzell, who will direct the pilot. The official plot description for the Witch Mountain pilot says it follows “two teens that develop strange abilities and discover their sleepy suburb may not be as idyllic as it seems.” The Witch Mountain franchise is based off the 1968 novel Escape to Witch Mountain by Alexander Key, and this series will be its first installment since 2009’s Race to Witch Mountain , a remake of the Escape to Witch Mountain movie from 1975.

Bryce Dallas Howard has come aboard the Witch Mountain pilot to play Audrey, the devoted and loving mother of Tia, one of the project’s starring young protagonists. With her husband having died as a result of his schizophrenia, Audrey has been trying to reassure Tia that she won’t fall into a similar dark spiral. And while Audrey presents as a “warm mama bear type,” not everything is as it seems with her, like so many of the people in the town where Witch Mountain takes place.

Witch Mountain continues Bryce Dallas Howard’s collaboration with Disney+ , as she’s previously directed episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett , as well as voiced Yaddle in Tales of the Jedi . Howard is also on deck to helm the platform’s Flight of the Navigator reboot . Should Witch Mountain be picked up to series, maybe she’ll have the opportunity to work behind the cameras there as well. Howard was also recently seen reprising Claire Dearing in Jurassic World Dominion , and next year she’ll star opposite Henry Cavill in Argylle , which will be streamable with an Apple TV+ subscription .

Bryce Dallas Howard is one of five actors who’s been cast in the Witch Mountain pilot as series regulars. The aforementioned Tia, who will be played by Isabel Gravitt, is described as a straight-A student who many see as “perfect,” but she sees herself as flawed and is worried she’ll develop schizophrenia like her father did. On top of that, Tia experiences “hallucinations” in which “people around her step outside their living bodies and voice their deepest, darkest fears and desires and rages.” Gravitt is joined by Levi Miller, who’s playing Ben, a trouble teenager who makes ends meeting writing papers for other students, but also has a bad temper and will get expelled if he hits another student. Ben finds himself being drawn to Tia after discovering he has the ability to “force others in his vicinity to move according to his will.”

Then there’s Corey, played by Bianca “b” Norwood, who is Ben’s tattooed best friend and co-worker at the town’s diner, though they don’t like it when Ben tries to act as their protector. Like Ben, Corey is close to being expelled and looks like they’re the personification of “a My Chemical Romance song that became an anime fan.” Finally, we have Jackson Kelly’s Peter, Tia’s close friend who’s infatuated with her, but she doesn’t notice his charms or devotion. However, once Tia starts noticing the “impossible things” happening around her, she learns that Peter’s “observant cautious nature” might be the key to figuring out what is going on.

It’ll likely be a long time until Witch Mountain becomes available for Disney+ subscribers to watch, but we’ll keep you apprised of more details concerning this reinvention as they come in. For now, you can watch all five prior Witch Mountain movies on the same streaming service.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’

Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
People

James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition

James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
The Jewish Press

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe

On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
The Independent

Jenna Ortega: Wednesday star sparks debate among Marvel fans after being ‘ruled out’ of MCU role

Marvel fans have been debating whether Jenna Ortega would be eligible for a future role in the popular superhero franchise.The 20-year-old actor is currently experiencing a surge in popularity following the release of the Netflix series Wednesday.While Marvel has been known for signing many of Hollywood’s most promising young actors onto big recurring roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – including Florence Pugh, Will Poulter and Hailee Steinfeld – some have pointed out that Ortega may never get the chance.This is because she has in fact already appeared in the MCU as a child, playing a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role...
Decider.com

‘Harry & Meghan’ Hit with Wave of Over 400,000 “Dislikes” on YouTube After Netflix Drops Trailers — With Less Than 40,000 “Likes”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t even released their Netflix docuseries yet, but the project already has its fair share of critics. After two trailers for the series were released, users haven’t been shy about hitting the dislike button on YouTube, according to The Daily Mail, which reports that hundreds of thousands of viewers have given the thumbs-down to Harry & Meghan.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
171K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy