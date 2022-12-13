Happiness and heartbreak. While December 16 brings joy to many because it’s the last day before Christmas break, it also marks the last day that Michael Moore, 4th grade teacher, will teach at Brookesmith. Moore retired from the US Air Force in 2009 after serving 22 years. Following retirement, he studied to become certified in Texas as an elementary teacher, Early Childhood thru 6th grade. He achieved his goal and graduated in 2013 as a certified teacher. He taught in San Angelo at San Jacinto and Holiman Elementary Schools, and in Brownwood at East and Northwest Elementary Schools.

BROOKESMITH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO