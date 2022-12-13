Read full article on original website
Lady Lions drain 10 three-pointers in 64-40 rout of Springtown
SPRINGTOWN – The Brownwood Lady Lions returned to the win column Friday, rolling to a 64-40 non-district road victory over Springtown Friday. The Lady Lions knocked down 10 three-pointers as Brownwood shot 37 percent from the floor (22 of 59) and 33 percent (10 of 30) from long range. The Lady Lions also knocked 62 percent (10 of 16) of their free throws, pulled down 39 rebounds, recorded 17 steals and 11 assists and committed just 14 turnovers.
HOOPS ROUNDUP: Brookesmith, May boys and girls teams sweep competition
BROOKESMITH – The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class A No. 13 Brookesmith Lady Mustangs improved to 14-4 on the season with a 34-15 victory over Moran Friday afternoon. Brookesmith led 9-2 after one quarter, 21-7 at halftime, and 27-9 through three periods. Sharon Beth Bradley and Mya Richards...
Lions dealt 88-50 home defeat by 5A Abilene High
A rocky week against the Abilene ISD Class 5A schools came to a conclusion for the Brownwood Lions, who dropped their second straight contest, 88-50, to the Abilene High Eagles Friday night at Warren Gym. The defeat follows a 62-35 setback at Abilene Cooper Tuesday, as the Lions (8-6) continue...
Jason Bachtel leaving HPU football, Kevin Bachtel takes over as head coach
HPUSports.com issued the following press release just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday:. The Howard Payne University athletic department today announced the naming of current assistant head coach Kevin Bachtel as the next head coach to guide the Yellow Jacket football program. Jason Bachtel accepts a coordinator position at Houston Christian University,
Carthage cruises to state championship over Wimberley in Texas high school football battle of unbeatens
Carthage's reign under head coach Scott Surratt continued Friday with a blowout win over Wimberley for the 4A Division II Texas high school football state championship. Surratt led the Bulldogs to their ninth state title in his 16 years at Carthage (16-0) with a 42-0 win over Wimberley (15-1), ...
Sammy Leon Curry
Sammy Leon Curry passed away peacefully in his home, with loved ones by his side on December 12, 2022. He fought a battle with his lungs for many years and just could not fight anymore. His body was tired, but his spirit never weakened. Sammy was born to Johnnie Lester Curry and Verta Llene Roberts Curry in Brownwood on October 22, 1948. He came into this world the same way he left it, in a blaze of glory.
Maria (Mary) Teresa DeLeon Patrick, 68, of Brownwood
Maria (Mary) Teresa DeLeon Patrick, age 68, of Brownwood, Texas passed on Monday December 12, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 5:00 PM. to 7:00 PM with Rosary at 6:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home Davis Morris Chapel, 800 Center Avenue, in Brownwood.
HPU alumna Pat Hardy receives Texas Baptists’ 2022 B.E.S.T. Award
Texas Baptists recently named Howard Payne University alumna Pat Hardy ’70 as one of nine recipients of Baptist Educators Serving Texans (B.E.S.T.) Award for 2022. The B.E.S.T. Award is coordinated by the Office of Cooperative Program Ministries and annually recognizes Christian educators who live out their faith among their students and their alma maters. The award recipients are alumni representing one of the nine Texas Baptist universities, serve in faculty or administrative roles in the Texas public school system and are members of a church supportive of Texas Baptists.
Joe ‘Richard’ Sanchez
Joe “Richard” Sanchez, 68, of Zephyr, Texas passed away unexpectedly December 14, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. A visitation with the family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 3:00 – 5:00 PM, Sunday, December 18, 2022. Celebration of Life service will be held in Heartland Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 AM, Monday, December 19, 2022.
Tornado confirmed near Eastland, Erath counties in Texas
It was reported southeast of Ranger and moving northeast at about 40 mph. WFAA's Greg Fields also takes a look at other severe weather warnings and watches in place.
Michael Moore departing Brookesmith ISD
Happiness and heartbreak. While December 16 brings joy to many because it’s the last day before Christmas break, it also marks the last day that Michael Moore, 4th grade teacher, will teach at Brookesmith. Moore retired from the US Air Force in 2009 after serving 22 years. Following retirement, he studied to become certified in Texas as an elementary teacher, Early Childhood thru 6th grade. He achieved his goal and graduated in 2013 as a certified teacher. He taught in San Angelo at San Jacinto and Holiman Elementary Schools, and in Brownwood at East and Northwest Elementary Schools.
Dorothy Mae Matthews
Funeral service for Dorothy Mae Matthews, 83 of Bangs, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
BISD Board of Trustees meeting report from Dec. 13
The Brownwood ISD (BISD) Board of Trustees met for a regular session meeting on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. The session was called to order by Board President Michael Cloy who also gave the invocation. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by the Brownwood High School (BHS) A Capella Choir.
Case against UT's Chris Beard could prove to be drawn-out, experts say
The legal proceedings for Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard, who was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, might take more than a year to reach its conclusion, several legal experts told ESPN.
Brownwood ISD announces 2022 Holiday Card Design Contest Winners
Two winners have been selected for the 7th Annual Brownwood ISD (BISD) Holiday Card Contest. One design from elementary and one from secondary was selected as winners of the contest. Brownwood High School (BHS) senior Emma Carroll, and Coggin Elementary sixth-grade student Emma Edmonds submitted the winning entries that will be used for the official BISD card.
Woman dies after crashing into tree on W. Cesar Chavez
It happened around 11 p.m. on W. Cesar Chavez near where the road intersects with N. Lamar.
Structure fire results in total loss in 1600 block of Main Blvd.
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. A report of a structure fire came in at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1606 Main Blvd. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy fire showing from the structure. Crews pulled handlines for a defensive fire attack. The structure was completely involved. The fire origin and cause are undetermined due to the intensity and extent of the fire.
Senior Citizens Center packed for annual Christmas Bingo event
The Brownwood Senior Citizens Center was packed Friday morning for Christmas Bingo, the first of three holiday-themed events over the next few days. “At 7:15 this morning there was a line from the door out to the street. This is the busiest day of the year,” said Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Program Director Angie Dees. “We provide breakfast for them and now we play Bingo until we run out of prizes. We have 120 prizes valued from anywhere to $2,000 to $3,000 that were donated for Christmas Bingo.’
