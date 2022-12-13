Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shipping container turned restaurant earns Top Performer award
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on McAllen and Mission for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” Antojitos Mexicanos El Búfalo at 1826 W. Mile 3 Road in Mission is this week’s Top Performer with a perfect score on their June 9th Hidalgo County Health Report. Owners […]
riograndeguardian.com
Julian Alvarez is joining Lone Star National Bank
MCALLEN, Texas – Rio Grande Valley native Julian Alvarez, the retiring representative for labor on the Texas Workforce Commission, is joining Lone Star National Bank as senior vice president. Alvarez made his announcement at a reception held in his honor by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. The event was...
Edinburg PD to host Blue Santa toy drive
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department will host a Blue Santa toy drive Saturday to share the Christmas spirit. The toy drive will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Edinburg Police Department. Toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All vehicles must report to Robert Vela High School, off of […]
City of Pharr to host Trash Bash
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr invites the public to join in on the city’s Trash Bash. Pharr Public Works will host the Trash Bash from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday or until containers are full. The city will be accepting bulky trash and eight scrap tires per household. Refrigerators, concrete and hazardous material will […]
Two Valley residents each win $100K from same lotto scratch game
Update: The original version of this story reported that one Rio Grande Valley resident won $100,000. Now, ValleyCentral has learned two winners from the Valley have claimed the top prize amount from the Texas Lottery’s Nutcracker Cash scratch-off game. RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas arrived early for one lucky Rio Grande Valley woman […]
McAllen may have low water pressure or no water at all
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Public Utilities announced Wednesday morning that some residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all throughout the city. At 10:02 a.m., the McAllen Public Utilities Twitter page posted that some may experience low water pressure or no water at all in the area of N 6th Street […]
KRGV
Groundbreaking of Matt's Cash and Carry store in Pharr set to begin
A groundbreaking ceremony for Matt's Cash and Carry store in Pharr is happening Thursday. The ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. A fire left the store completely destroyed last year. Since then, the owners of the store set up a mini Matt's location right where the original store was located, and have been planning to re-build the main store.
cityofedinburg.com
Volunteers Needed for Annual Christmas in the Park
EDINBURG, TX – Consider volunteering for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Edinburg RGV's Annual Christmas in the Park. This event will be taking place on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 4:30PM to 8:00PM. You can contact The Legacy Center at (956) 383-2582 to register and help spread holiday cheer!
wintertexantimes.com
Christmas Bird Count dates are set
Up for the count? Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count dates are set. Valley residents, Winter Texans, visitors, birders, and those just getting interested in birding are invited to join a team in the count areas for the annual Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count. The CBC is a one-day event per...
newsfromthestates.com
After recount, Democrat remains winner of battleground South Texas Senate seat
Morgan LaMantia after a Futuro RGV candidate forum in Brownsville on Jan. 19, 2022. After a recount, the Democrat remains the winner of the race for Senate District 27, a battleground seat in South Texas. (Verónica G. Cárdenas for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our...
Vehicle crashes into front of Weslaco gordita restaurant
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle crashed into the Gorditas Dona Lula in Weslaco on Thursday morning. A restaurant employee told ValleyCentral the accident occurred at around 10 a.m. after a driver mistook the accelerator for the brake and crashed into the building. A news release from the Weslaco Police Department stated police received a […]
kurv.com
San Benito District Confirms Galvan Placed On Administrative Leave
Officials with the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District confirm San Benito High School Principal Gilbert Galvan has been placed on administrative leave. The district made no further comment on Galvan’s status, calling it a personnel matter. Galvan is a longtime educator and has been principal at San Benito...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
New sweet treats coming to town; Crumbl Cookies opening in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The internet famous Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location in Brownsville. Crumbl Cookies is known for its gourmet cookies with six unique flavors rotating every week packed in their a-dough-able pink box. The baked goods selection includes semi-sweet chocolate chip chunk, gingersnap, caramel shortbread,...
KRGV
Residents urged to install security cameras outside their homes while away for the holidays
The Edinburg Police Department is stressing the importance of having cameras while you're away for Christmas break. However, just because you have cameras at your home doesn't mean you’re fully protected. Edinburg police spokesman Lt. Rey Sepulveda said he has seen his fair share of items stolen or homes...
KRGV
Woman whose father died in McAllen mobile home fire speaks out
A woman whose father died in a mobile home fire in McAllen last month continues to grieve. Judy Anne Gonzalez Rodriguez says she and her family are preparing to spend her first Christmas without her father, Adrian Gonzalez. Despite her loss, Rodriguez said something found in the rubble of her...
Men increasingly living alone in Brownsville, data indicates
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce might have you checking on your Brownsville buddies. They could be lonely— or at least have so much more room for activities. By choice or not, the overall percentage of people living alone in Brownsville has been increasing faster than all but one […]
KRGV
Months after devastating fire, Matt’s Building Materials holds groundbreaking ceremony for new store
Employees at Matt's Building Materials are doing some building of their nearly a year after the locally owned store burned to the ground. “It was just devastating, and I mean, it was just so hard,” Hilda Villarreal said. “It just held a lot of memories. I started as a young teenager and so you know it just grows on you; I mean my heart is here.”
Mission PD warns community that card skimmer discovered at local Stripes
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department has launched an investigation after a credit card skimmer was found at a Stripes store of Business 83 and Bryan Road. A skimmer is a device installed on credit and debit card readers and collects card numbers. The discovery of the skimmer prompted Mission police to warn […]
LaMantia remains winner after recount for Senate District 27
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Elections and Voter Registration Department has released the results of the recount for the Senate District 27 seat in South Texas. The recount confirmed Democrat Morgan LaMantia’s win by 7,839 in Cameron County, according to Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza. Garza told ValleyCentral the recount concluded Friday. […]
Comments / 0