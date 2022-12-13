ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Shipping container turned restaurant earns Top Performer award

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on McAllen and Mission for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” Antojitos Mexicanos El Búfalo at 1826 W. Mile 3 Road in Mission is this week’s Top Performer with a perfect score on their June 9th Hidalgo County Health Report. Owners […]
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Julian Alvarez is joining Lone Star National Bank

MCALLEN, Texas – Rio Grande Valley native Julian Alvarez, the retiring representative for labor on the Texas Workforce Commission, is joining Lone Star National Bank as senior vice president. Alvarez made his announcement at a reception held in his honor by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. The event was...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD to host Blue Santa toy drive

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department will host a Blue Santa toy drive Saturday to share the Christmas spirit. The toy drive will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Edinburg Police Department. Toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All vehicles must report to Robert Vela High School, off of […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Pharr to host Trash Bash

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr invites the public to join in on the city’s Trash Bash. Pharr Public Works will host the Trash Bash from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday or until containers are full. The city will be accepting bulky trash and eight scrap tires per household. Refrigerators, concrete and hazardous material will […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Two Valley residents each win $100K from same lotto scratch game

Update: The original version of this story reported that one Rio Grande Valley resident won $100,000. Now, ValleyCentral has learned two winners from the Valley have claimed the top prize amount from the Texas Lottery’s Nutcracker Cash scratch-off game. RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas arrived early for one lucky Rio Grande Valley woman […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen may have low water pressure or no water at all

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Public Utilities announced Wednesday morning that some residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all throughout the city. At 10:02 a.m., the McAllen Public Utilities Twitter page posted that some may experience low water pressure or no water at all in the area of N 6th Street […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Groundbreaking of Matt's Cash and Carry store in Pharr set to begin

A groundbreaking ceremony for Matt's Cash and Carry store in Pharr is happening Thursday. The ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. A fire left the store completely destroyed last year. Since then, the owners of the store set up a mini Matt's location right where the original store was located, and have been planning to re-build the main store.
PHARR, TX
cityofedinburg.com

Volunteers Needed for Annual Christmas in the Park

EDINBURG, TX – Consider volunteering for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Edinburg RGV's Annual Christmas in the Park. This event will be taking place on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 4:30PM to 8:00PM. You can contact The Legacy Center at (956) 383-2582 to register and help spread holiday cheer!
EDINBURG, TX
wintertexantimes.com

Christmas Bird Count dates are set

Up for the count? Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count dates are set. Valley residents, Winter Texans, visitors, birders, and those just getting interested in birding are invited to join a team in the count areas for the annual Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count. The CBC is a one-day event per...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Vehicle crashes into front of Weslaco gordita restaurant

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle crashed into the Gorditas Dona Lula in Weslaco on Thursday morning. A restaurant employee told ValleyCentral the accident occurred at around 10 a.m. after a driver mistook the accelerator for the brake and crashed into the building. A news release from the Weslaco Police Department stated police received a […]
WESLACO, TX
kurv.com

San Benito District Confirms Galvan Placed On Administrative Leave

Officials with the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District confirm San Benito High School Principal Gilbert Galvan has been placed on administrative leave. The district made no further comment on Galvan’s status, calling it a personnel matter. Galvan is a longtime educator and has been principal at San Benito...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

New sweet treats coming to town; Crumbl Cookies opening in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The internet famous Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location in Brownsville. Crumbl Cookies is known for its gourmet cookies with six unique flavors rotating every week packed in their a-dough-able pink box. The baked goods selection includes semi-sweet chocolate chip chunk, gingersnap, caramel shortbread,...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Woman whose father died in McAllen mobile home fire speaks out

A woman whose father died in a mobile home fire in McAllen last month continues to grieve. Judy Anne Gonzalez Rodriguez says she and her family are preparing to spend her first Christmas without her father, Adrian Gonzalez. Despite her loss, Rodriguez said something found in the rubble of her...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Men increasingly living alone in Brownsville, data indicates

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce might have you checking on your Brownsville buddies. They could be lonely— or at least have so much more room for activities. By choice or not, the overall percentage of people living alone in Brownsville has been increasing faster than all but one […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

LaMantia remains winner after recount for Senate District 27

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Elections and Voter Registration Department has released the results of the recount for the Senate District 27 seat in South Texas. The recount confirmed Democrat Morgan LaMantia’s win by 7,839 in Cameron County, according to Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza. Garza told ValleyCentral the recount concluded Friday. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy