Findlay, OH

Lewistown Indian Lake hustles by Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

Lewistown Indian Lake tipped and eventually toppled Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 65-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Lewistown Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off on December 10, 2021 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.
LEWISTOWN, OH
Defiance edges Van Wert in tough test

Defiance swapped jabs before dispatching Van Wert 51-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. The first quarter gave Defiance a 20-11 lead over Van Wert.
DEFIANCE, OH
Montpelier blitzes Fayette in dominating victory

Montpelier dominated from start to finish in an imposing 58-31 win over Fayette during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Montpelier and Fayette played in a 49-20 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.
MONTPELIER, OH
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon drums New Riegel with resounding beat

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon delivered all the smoke to disorient New Riegel and flew away with a 51-20 win at New Riegel High on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, New Riegel and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with December 17, 2021 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School last...
NEW RIEGEL, OH
Area prep basketball roundup Dec. 16

Wynford (4-2, 2-1 N10): Shots 32-63; 3-pt. shots 8-23 (Grant McGuire 2, Weston Prenger 2, Ashton Warren, Austin Bindner, Cainen Allen, Anthony Evans); Free throws 12-18; Rebounds 39 (Sam McMillan 19); Turnovers 13. Scoring: Ashton Warren 5 0 11, Austin Bindner 1 2 5, Weston Prenger 7 0 16, Cainen Allen 6 4 17, Anthony Evans 1 0 3, Grant McGuire 6 1 15, Sam McMillan 6 5 17.
BUCYRUS, OH
Bexley rides the rough off Delaware Buckeye Valley

Bexley charged Delaware Buckeye Valley and collected a 45-32 victory on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Bexley and Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off on December 21, 2021 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
St. Marys rides to cruise-control win over Wapakoneta

Wapakoneta got no credit and no consideration from St. Marys, which slammed the door 63-25 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. The last time St. Marys and Wapakoneta played in a 52-36 game on December 17, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WAPAKONETA, OH
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley manhandles Lima Temple Christian

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Lima Temple Christian 59-29 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley drew first blood by forging an 18-9 margin over Lima Temple Christian after the first quarter.
LIMA, OH
Bowling Green earns narrow win over Sylvania Southview

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bowling Green defeated Sylvania Southview 43-40 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Last season, Sylvania Southview and Bowling Green faced off on January 28, 2022 at Sylvania Southview High School. For more, click here.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Rockford Parkway survives for narrow win over Minster

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Rockford Parkway nabbed it to nudge past Minster 53-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. Last season, Rockford Parkway and Minster squared off with January 7, 2022 at Minster High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
MINSTER, OH
Paulding wills its way past Antwerp in overtime

Paulding didn't mind playing a little longer, via an overtime period, to defeat Antwerp 48-43 at Paulding High on December 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 10, Paulding squared off with Montpelier in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
PAULDING, OH
Too close for comfort: Delaware Olentangy Berlin strains past Dublin Jerome

Delaware Olentangy Berlin poked just enough holes in Dublin Jerome's defense to garner a taut, 42-41 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 16. Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Dublin Jerome squared off with February 9, 2022 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
DELAWARE, OH
Defiance's convoy passes Van Wert

No quarter was granted as Defiance blunted Van Wert's plans 68-54 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 15. In recent action on December 1, Van Wert faced off against Lima Bath and Defiance took on Defiance Tinora on December 6 at Defiance High School. For a full recap, click here.
VAN WERT, OH
Head of the Class: Gonzales takes place among Shelby greats

SHELBY — On an afternoon when some of the state’s best runners staggered to the finish line, Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales made it look easy. The 2022 girls cross country Runner of the Year, Gonzales coasted to a fourth-place finish in the Division II race at last month’s state championships at Fortress Obetz. She crossed the line in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds while battling 40 mph wind gusts and unseasonably warm temperatures.
SHELBY, OH
Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

