Lewistown Indian Lake hustles by Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Lewistown Indian Lake tipped and eventually toppled Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 65-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Lewistown Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off on December 10, 2021 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.
Defiance edges Van Wert in tough test
Defiance swapped jabs before dispatching Van Wert 51-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. The first quarter gave Defiance a 20-11 lead over Van Wert.
Montpelier blitzes Fayette in dominating victory
Montpelier dominated from start to finish in an imposing 58-31 win over Fayette during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Montpelier and Fayette played in a 49-20 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon drums New Riegel with resounding beat
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon delivered all the smoke to disorient New Riegel and flew away with a 51-20 win at New Riegel High on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, New Riegel and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with December 17, 2021 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School last...
Area prep basketball roundup Dec. 16
Wynford (4-2, 2-1 N10): Shots 32-63; 3-pt. shots 8-23 (Grant McGuire 2, Weston Prenger 2, Ashton Warren, Austin Bindner, Cainen Allen, Anthony Evans); Free throws 12-18; Rebounds 39 (Sam McMillan 19); Turnovers 13. Scoring: Ashton Warren 5 0 11, Austin Bindner 1 2 5, Weston Prenger 7 0 16, Cainen Allen 6 4 17, Anthony Evans 1 0 3, Grant McGuire 6 1 15, Sam McMillan 6 5 17.
Bexley rides the rough off Delaware Buckeye Valley
Bexley charged Delaware Buckeye Valley and collected a 45-32 victory on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Bexley and Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off on December 21, 2021 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
St. Marys rides to cruise-control win over Wapakoneta
Wapakoneta got no credit and no consideration from St. Marys, which slammed the door 63-25 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. The last time St. Marys and Wapakoneta played in a 52-36 game on December 17, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley manhandles Lima Temple Christian
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Lima Temple Christian 59-29 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley drew first blood by forging an 18-9 margin over Lima Temple Christian after the first quarter.
Bellefontaine uses bonus action to stop Plain City Jonathan Alder
Bellefontaine used overtime to slip past Plain City Jonathan Alder 53-46 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Bellefontaine drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Plain City Jonathan Alder after the first quarter.
Complete command: Fort Loramie dominates Sidney Fairlawn in convincing showing
Fort Loramie offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sidney Fairlawn during this 51-13 victory at Fort Loramie High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Fort Loramie and Sidney Fairlawn squared off with February 11, 2022 at Fort Loramie High School last season. For...
Too close for comfort: Tiffin Calvert strains past Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
With little to no wiggle room, Tiffin Calvert nosed past Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 53-48 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 15. The start wasn't the problem for Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, as it began with a 16-10 edge over Tiffin Calvert through the end of the first quarter.
Bowling Green earns narrow win over Sylvania Southview
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bowling Green defeated Sylvania Southview 43-40 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Last season, Sylvania Southview and Bowling Green faced off on January 28, 2022 at Sylvania Southview High School. For more, click here.
Urbana knocks out victory beat against Richwood North Union
Urbana grabbed a 41-29 victory at the expense of Richwood North Union in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. The first quarter gave Urbana an 8-6 lead over Richwood North Union.
Rockford Parkway survives for narrow win over Minster
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Rockford Parkway nabbed it to nudge past Minster 53-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. Last season, Rockford Parkway and Minster squared off with January 7, 2022 at Minster High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Paulding wills its way past Antwerp in overtime
Paulding didn't mind playing a little longer, via an overtime period, to defeat Antwerp 48-43 at Paulding High on December 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 10, Paulding squared off with Montpelier in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Too close for comfort: Delaware Olentangy Berlin strains past Dublin Jerome
Delaware Olentangy Berlin poked just enough holes in Dublin Jerome's defense to garner a taut, 42-41 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 16. Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Dublin Jerome squared off with February 9, 2022 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Defiance's convoy passes Van Wert
No quarter was granted as Defiance blunted Van Wert's plans 68-54 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 15. In recent action on December 1, Van Wert faced off against Lima Bath and Defiance took on Defiance Tinora on December 6 at Defiance High School. For a full recap, click here.
Head of the Class: Gonzales takes place among Shelby greats
SHELBY — On an afternoon when some of the state’s best runners staggered to the finish line, Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales made it look easy. The 2022 girls cross country Runner of the Year, Gonzales coasted to a fourth-place finish in the Division II race at last month’s state championships at Fortress Obetz. She crossed the line in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds while battling 40 mph wind gusts and unseasonably warm temperatures.
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.
Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
