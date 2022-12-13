A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Rockford Parkway nabbed it to nudge past Minster 53-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. Last season, Rockford Parkway and Minster squared off with January 7, 2022 at Minster High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

MINSTER, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO