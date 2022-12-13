Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 15 at 2:44PM CST until December 15 at 9:00PM CST by NWS
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REPLACES WINTER STORM WARNING, REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Meeker and Wright Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous.
One Injured in Semi Roll-Over in Stearns County
(Albany Township, Stearns County, MN) On Thursday morning, at approximately 9:14 a.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a semi and trailer that went into the ditch and rolled onto its side. The location incident was in front of 33221 County Road 10 in Albany Township. The caller stated that the driver was standing in the cab and was in a lot of pain. The driver of the semi was identified as 25 year-old Cody Nathaniel-Robert Gravelle of St. Cloud. He stated that he was traveling northbound when he began to enter the east ditch which caused the truck and trailer to roll. Gravelle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital by Melrose Ambulance. The truck was fully loaded with bottled water when it rolled. There was heavy snow falling at the time and it is believed that weather conditions played a factor in the crash. Stearns County Deputies were assisted on scene by Albany Fire and Rescue, and Melrose Ambulance.
Man hurt in truck crash near New London
(New London MN-) A New London man was hurt when his truck ran off the road and crashed in the ditch during the noon hour Wednesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 12:23 p.m. the 55-year-old man was driving southbound in the 19000 Block of County Road 9 when he left the road and drove into a steep-banked ditch, crashing into the embankment. The driver was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening conditions, and his name has not been released. It is believed poor road conditions contributed to the crash.
Earl Brede
Earl Clarence Brede, 96, of Willmar, died Thursday, December 15th at Bethesda Grand. His funeral will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, December 21st at Word of Faith Family Church in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Lake Lillian Community Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
Waite Park Man Sentenced to 12 Years for May 2021 Rape
(St. Cloud, MN) -- The sentence is 12 years in state prison for a Waite Park man convicted of raping a woman in May of 2021. Stearns County prosecutors say 49-year-old Winlaw Bramley the Third was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in July. The alleged victim told investigators that she'd been dating Bramley for about two years when he grabbed her neck, forced her head into the bed, and violently raped her. The woman said she tried to push back and told Bramley to stop but he overpowered her. Court records say she has ongoing neck and spinal injuries.
Kathy Haen
Kathy Haen, age 66, of Atwater, MN formerly of Olivia, MN passed away from cancer on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Rev. Joe Steinbeisser as celebrant. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Olivia. Memorials are preferred to St. Mary’s Catholic School in Bird Island.
Former Kerkhoven Mayor James Rothers sentenced on federal fraud conviction
(St. Paul MN-) Former Kerkhoven Mayor James Rothers this week was sentenced to probation on a federal fraud conviction. Rothers, 56, was accused of lying about his financial assets when filing for bankruptcy for his grain bin business. He was charged with fraud in 2019, and in St. Paul this week U.S. District Court Judge Susan Nelson sentenced Rothers to probation for 2 years, as part of a previous plea agreement reached in November of 2019.
Students want Sviggum fired from U of M Board of Regents
(Minneapolis, MN) -- University of Minnesota student leaders are calling for the resignation of Regent Steve Sviggum. Student leaders issued a letter yesterday saying they doubt the sincerity of Sviggum's apology for remarks he made questioning whether the Morris campus had become "too diverse." The letter came ahead of today's Board of Regents meeting and tomorrow's election of a new vice chair. Sviggum stepped down from the leadership position after backlash surrounding his comments.
