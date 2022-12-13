ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Bolsonaro supporters clash with police in Brazil's capital

By DIANE JEANTET
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FohVE_0jgS5h4d00

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police Monday, setting fire to several vehicles and allegedly attempting to invade the federal police’s headquarters in capital city Brasilia.

Images of chaos as a small number of protesters, many wearing the yellow and green of Brazil's flag that has come to symbolize Bolsonarismo, roamed the city, circulated on local television channels and social media.

Brasilia's public security secretariat said in a statement that clashes broke out after police carried out an arrest warrant. Earlier that day, Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes had ordered the temporary arrest of José Acácio Serere Xavante, suspected of participating in anti-democratic protests.

Since Bolsonaro lost re-election to da Silva on Oct. 30, many of his supporters have gathered outside military barracks across the country refusing to concede defeat and asking for the armed forces to intervene. Earlier Monday, the nation's electoral authority awarded da Silva and his vice president an official certification, sealing their victory.

Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly claimed that the nation's electronic voting system is prone to fraud and has not conceded defeat, told supporters Friday that his political future was in their hands.

“The depredation and attempted invasion of the Federal Police building in Brasilia is unacceptable,” said Flavio Dino, future Justice and Public Security Minister in the upcoming administration of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The leader of the opposition in the Senate, Randolfe Rodrigues, said some protestors, whom he called “terrorists,” had concentrated around the hotel where da Silva is staying.

Police in full gear were rushed to the Federal Police’s headquarters as back up, as officers had to use stun grenades and rubber bullets, local media reported. Police also blocked several avenues and streets across Brasilia

Protesters elsewhere set at least one bus on fire and were seen gathering metal barriers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
WSB Radio

Low turnout in Tunisia parliament vote amid economic vows

TUNIS, Tunisia — (AP) — Tunisians on Saturday voted to elect a new parliament, to the backdrop of a soaring cost-of-living crisis and concerns of democracy backsliding in the North African country — the cradle of Arab Spring protests a decade ago. Opposition parties — including the...
WSB Radio

Philippine Communist Party founder Sison dies in exile at 83

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Jose Maria Sison, the founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines, whose armed wing has been waging one of Asia’s longest-running insurgencies, has died. He was 83. Sison died peacefully late Friday after two weeks of confinement in a hospital in...
WSB Radio

Morocco's World Cup finish is bittersweet for Arab fans

BEIRUT — (AP) — Morocco’s fans in the Arab world took the North African team’s 2-1 loss to Croatia in Saturday’s World Cup third-place playoff philosophically. The team had already made history, becoming the first Arab and first African team to reach the semifinals in the international soccer tournament.
WSB Radio

2022 is deadliest year on record for Mexican journalists

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The deadliest year in at least three decades for Mexican journalists and media workers is nearing a close, with 15 slayings — a perilous situation underlined by a brazen near-miss attack this week on one of the country’s most prominent journalists.
WSB Radio

Scholz inaugurates 1st liquefied gas terminal in Germany

BERLIN — (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday inaugurated Germany's first liquefied natural gas terminal, declaring that the speed with which it was put into service is a signal that Europe's biggest economy will remain strong. The top three officials in the government — Scholz, Economy Minister...
WSB Radio

More questions than answers as EU corruption scandal unfolds

BRUSSELS — (AP) — No one answers the door or the phone at the offices of the two campaign groups linked to a cash-for-favors corruption scandal at the European Union’s parliament, allegedly involving Qatar. No light is visible inside. No Peace Without Justice (NPWJ), a pro-human rights...
WSB Radio

Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Emergency crews pulled the body of a toddler from the rubble in a pre-dawn search Saturday for survivors of a Russian missile strike that tore through an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. The missile was one of what...
WSB Radio

US to expand combat training for Ukrainian troops

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Pentagon will expand military combat training for Ukrainian forces, using the slower winter months to instruct larger units in more complex battle skills, the Defense Department and U.S. officials said Thursday. The U.S. has already trained about 3,100 Ukrainian troops on how to...
LOUISIANA STATE
WSB Radio

Court denies move to keep COVID-19 immigration restrictions

REYNOSA, Mexico — (AP) — An appeals court on Friday rejected efforts by conservative-leaning states to keep in place COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions on immigrants seeking asylum. The decision means that the restrictions are still on track to expire on Wednesday, unless further appeals are filed. Conservative-leaning states had...
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

Migrant infant found dead on arrival to Greek island

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — An infant was found dead upon arriving to a Greek island on a boat carrying 34 other migrants, authorities announced Saturday. The coast guard said in a statement that a patrol vessel found the boat early Friday on a rocky shore near the town of Plomari on the island of Lesbos, close to the Turkish coast.
WSB Radio

US plans for more migrant releases when asylum limits end

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security said more migrants may be released into the United States to pursue immigration cases when Trump-era asylum restrictions end next week, when a Texas congressman says some border officials estimate about 50,000 migrants could be waiting to cross into the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

Biodiversity talks in final days with many issues unresolved

Negotiators at a United Nations biodiversity conference Saturday have still not resolved most of the key issues around protecting the world's nature by 2030 and providing tens of billions of dollars to developing countries to fund those efforts. The United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, is set to wrap up...
WSB Radio

Qatar offers World Cup visitors an introduction to Islam

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Fatima Garcia donned a headscarf and a black abaya — a long, loose-fitting robe — over her clothes as she walked into a mosque in Doha to learn about Islam. In Qatar to enjoy the World Cup with friends, the Salvadoran...
WSB Radio

India's visa temples attract devotees aspiring to go abroad

CHENNAI, India — (AP) — Arjun Viswanathan stood on the street, his hands folded, eyes fixed on the idol of the Hindu deity Ganesh. On a humid morning, the information technology professional was waiting outside the temple, the size of a small closet – barely enough room for the lone priest to stand and perform puja or rituals for the beloved elephant-headed deity, believed to be the remover of obstacles.
OHIO STATE
WSB Radio

US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions

REYNOSA, Mexico — (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S.
LOUISIANA STATE
WSB Radio

Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 24, 9 more missing

BATANG KALI, Malaysia — (AP) — Rescuers on Saturday found the bodies of a woman and two children, raising the death toll from a landslide on an unlicensed campground in Malaysia to 24 with nine others still missing. Selangor state fire chief Norazam Khamis told reporters the bodies...
WSB Radio

Moldova suspends 6 TV channels over alleged misinformation

CHISINAU, Moldova — (AP) — The broadcast licenses of six television channels in Moldova have been suspended over accusations of misinformation, inaccurate coverage of Russia’s war in Ukraine, and “attempts to manipulate public opinion,” authorities said. The decision to revoke the licenses of the channels...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
111K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy