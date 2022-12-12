Sportsbooks refund bets after Kyler Murray injury

The knee injury to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on the third play of the game against the New England Patriots was a huge blow to Arizona and its fans.

It was also a major blow to those who placed bets on Murray player props.

However, for customers who placed those player prop bets with BetMGM and Draft Kings, there was relief.

Both major sportsbooks announced via social media that all Murray player prop bets would be refunded. The customers will not get the cash back, but rather will receive credit in the form of free bets.

It wasn’t something they had to do and the customers are simply getting credit to use on other bets, but it is good to see.

