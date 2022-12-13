ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Chris Smith: 2GB radio host sacked by Sky and Nine over alleged drunken treatment of women

By Amanda Meade
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZxMq_0jgS4dVW00
Radio broadcaster Chris Smith Photograph: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

Broadcaster Chris Smith has been sacked by Sky News Australia as well as Nine Entertainment after alleged drunken treatment of women at a Sydney venue after a Sky News Christmas party.

Hours after Nine sacked the 2GB broadcaster, the Sky News chief executive, Paul Whittaker, followed suit, saying Smith’s contract had been terminated due to allegations of “serious misconduct”.

“Following an investigation into allegations of serious misconduct, we have today advised Chris Smith that his contract with Sky News Australia has been terminated as a result of inappropriate behaviour that is in breach of his contract and company policy,” Whittaker said.

It is the second time Smith has been terminated by Nine for inappropriate behaviour with female colleagues.

Twenty-four years ago Smith was sacked as chief of staff of A Current Affair after exposing himself to female colleagues in the Nine boardroom after a farewell lunch.

The recent incident involved inappropriate behaviour toward Sky colleagues at the Establishment, an upmarket bar in the Sydney CBD, after the Sky party at the Ivy.

Nine’s managing director of radio, Tom Malone, said: “Chris’s behaviour represents a serious breach of his contract and is not aligned with the values of 2GB.”

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup

Smith has managed to resurrect his career on several occasions after inappropriate behaviour stretching back to the 1998 incident at Channel Nine.

After a stint working in China on English language radio, Smith was re-employed by Nine as a newsreader. But in 2009 he was stood down from his role on 2GB after allegedly groping a female colleague at a Christmas party.

Nine’s decision to terminate Smith on Tuesday came after his 2GB colleague Ray Hadley said he should not return to the station’s airwaves.

“What happened at the Christmas party last weekend is not wokeness,” Hadley told listeners. “He was sacked in 2009 for his performance at a Christmas party – I don’t think he should ever return to our network.”

Related: Sky News host Chris Smith apologises for ‘humiliating’ behaviour at Christmas party

Hadley’s sentiments echoed those of Sky News presenters Andrew Bolt and Rita Panahi who said on their programs on Monday night that he should not return.

Bolt told viewers Smith allegedly “got drunk and groped a woman and propositioned several others”.

The News Corp columnist and broadcaster said “he’s done it before, long before we gave him another chance” and “I am stunned he does drink at parties”.

“Chris, all the very best to you with getting over what you say is your addiction and your bipolar condition, but your recovery must take place somewhere else, not here,” Bolt said.

“Good luck but goodbye”.

Panahi: “What he did on Saturday night, how he made a number of women feel, means that in my opinion he can never be on this network again.”

Smith apologised on Monday for his “humiliating” behaviour, citing alcoholism and mental health struggles for his inappropriate conduct.

“I am beyond gutted and devastated to know I have upset my colleagues after our Christmas party,” Smith said.

“I apologise profusely to the women I upset. That’s not the man I am at work ever, as they will all attest. They have been so supportive to me and do not deserve such drunken treatment.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

'She Was Desperate': King Charles III Pressured His Dying Mother Into Naming Camilla The Next Queen

Heartless King Charles III pressured his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth, into publicly naming his despised mistress-wife, Camilla, the next queen, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ruthless royal twisted the screws on his frail mom by refusing to pay her favorite son Prince Andrew's teen accuser a reported $13 million unless she agreed to let Camilla rule by his side as queen — and announce it to the world."It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to keep conniving Camilla happy — and Charles seized it," said a source. Andrew, 62, was embroiled in a devastating New York civil court case with Virginia Giuffre,...
NEW YORK STATE
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
The Independent

What did Prince Harry mean when he said ‘they were happy to lie to protect’ Prince William?

Ahead of the release of the final three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry has suggested there was a difference in the way he and Meghan were treated compared to his brother Prince William.Prince Harry made the claim in a trailer released by Netflix on 12 December, ahead of the release of volume two on 15 December.In the clip, the duke stated: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”The duchess then claimed that she “wasn’t being thrown to the wolves,...
Elle

There's Palace Drama Over This One Specific Photo of the Sussexes From ‘Harry & Meghan’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. The royals are already spiraling over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and all that's been released so far is one single trailer. But a lot was packed into that 1:12 minute sneak peak—including this photo of Meghan and Harry that was, apparently, taken at Buckingham Palace without permission. And already, the one photo alone is creating drama in the palace because of protocol. (Yes, one photo, despite the trailer’s far more problematic claims about the treatment of women who marry into the family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie

A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
The Guardian

The Guardian

533K+
Followers
121K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy