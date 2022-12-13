ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

Herasme leads New Hampshire past St. Joseph’s (ME) 104-61

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Matt Herasme’s 17 points helped New Hampshire defeat St. Joseph’s (ME) 104-61 on Monday night.

Herasme added five rebounds for the Wildcats (4-6). Nick Johnson hit all nine of his free throws and scored 15. Jaxson Baker had 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Griffin Foley led the way for the Monks with 15 points. Camryn Yorke added 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

