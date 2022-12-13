ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated

This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
RadarOnline

Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder

A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
MOSCOW, ID
Vice

A Murderer Known as ‘the Human Hyena’ Escaped Prison During a Conjugal Visit

A convicted murderer known as the “human hyena” escaped prison during a conjugal visit in Argentina this week. José Carmona spent the past 36 years behind bars until busting free after a blunder by prison authorities, shocking locals around the city of Cordoba who still remember his heinous crimes from the 1980s.
abovethelaw.com

Trump Sues Pulitzer Board For Defamatory Refusal To Revoke A Prize

Good Lord, he really did it! After an entire year of threats, Trump has actually filed a defamation suit against the Pulitzer Prize Board for refusing to revoke the 2018 award to the New York Times and Washington Post for their coverage of Russian election interference and the Mueller investigation.
FLORIDA STATE
WAAY-TV

Video shows Black college student arrested in class

Administrators from Winston-Salem State University, a historically Black institution, issued a statement after a video that went viral captured a female student being arrested in a classroom. The University says the incident started over a dispute with her professor. CNN's Dianne Gallagher has the details.
SALEM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy