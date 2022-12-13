ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers acquire infielder Yonny Hernandez from Athletics

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday acquired infielder Yonny Hernández from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for cash. The 24-year-old switch-hitter played in 12 games for Arizona last season after being traded by Texas in April. Hernández was claimed by Oakland last month and was designated for assignment this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL Week 15 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips

The Week 15 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...

