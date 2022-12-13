WWE’s Royal Rumble event is coming up on January 28th, and you never know who will show it. It turns out that fans might just see a familiar face return this year. Kairi Sane was one of the best female pro wrestlers that WWE had at one point in time. She has a successful tenure in NXT, where she ultimately conquered the NXT Women’s Championship. Kairi left WWE and returned to Japan, but there is an interesting rumor going around about her right now.

1 DAY AGO