Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
ringsidenews.com
Mystery Attacker Costs Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox Women’s Tag Title Match During WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan found herself a new ally in Tegan Nox, who made her return to WWE during a previous episode of SmackDown. The duo took on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL tonight, but the outcome didn’t do them any favors. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox challenged...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose’s Fiancé Tino Sabbatelli Reacts To Her WWE Release
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most consistent female pro wrestlers after becoming the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose shut down a lot of her haters thanks to her hard work, but that doesn’t matter anymore. Mandy Rose was released from WWE one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Title, which was a shock for many. Her fiancé Tino Sabbatelli finally reacted to her release, and he has nothing but support to share.
ringsidenews.com
Xavier Woods Was ‘Terrified Every Single Week Of Being On The Chopping Block’ In FCW
Xavier Woods has emerged to become one of the most charismatic and entertaining WWE superstars of the modern era. Woods has been an accomplished in-ring worker and captivated the audience with his overall persona and hard work. However, he recently recalled a time when he feared of being let go by WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Is Up To No Good In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is not a stranger to success by any means, as she has done a lot of things for herself in the MMA world. While VanZant may not be an active MMA competitor anymore, fans will always remember what she did. VanZant now largely keeps herself busy with her thirst traps, as she knows fans can’t do without them. VanZant decided to give fans exactly what they wanted with yet another thirst trap.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon’s Girlfriend Was Very Upset Over Spa Manager Assault Story
Vince McMahon made headlines back in June for all the wrong reasons after it was revealed that he secretly paid $3 million as a hush-money scandal. It was all downhill for McMahon, as he was eventually forced to retire from the company he helped build. Of course, McMahon made his way back into the news recently after a couple of other allegations resurfaced this week. This included a spa manager who accused him of assault. It seems this story upset Vince McMahon’s girlfriend.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Increases Premium Content Subscription Price After WWE Release
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was a long-term thing, as she truly found herself in NXT, becoming a record-setting NXT Women’s Champion. Rose wanted respect for her name and she certainly got that, for the most part. Mandy Rose was fired by WWE recently and it ended up infuriating fans. Now that she is no longer part of WWE, Rose has increased the price of her subscription service.
ringsidenews.com
Mystery Attacker Revealed On WWE SmackDown
Xia Li made her main roster in-ring debut on the February 25, 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, an injury put her on the shelf for months. Tonight, she finally returned to the blue brand. Xia Li was revealed as the mystery attacker who cost Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox...
ringsidenews.com
WWE & Sasha Banks Agreed She Won’t Wrestle Until 2023 As Part Of Release
Sasha Banks hasn’t been on WWE television since May 2022, when she and her tag partner Naomi walked out of the arena before RAW began. The duo was upset with their booking as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. It has now been reported that Sasha Banks and WWE have decided that as part of her release, she won’t wrestle again until 2023.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Told Dolph Ziggler He Was Never Allowed To Wear Certain Ring Gear Again
Dolph Ziggler’s appearance has evolved over the course of his 18-year WWE career. Earlier in his career, the RAW Superstar wore snow leopard-themed gear during a match against his real-life friend John Morrison. Ziggler recently recalled being chastised backstage following a WWE match for his choice of attire. Dolph...
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Superstar Planning In-Ring Return Very Soon
WWE has a few Superstars who are out of commission for one reason or another. As it turns out, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are out with the same eardrum injury. We’re not sure how the Tribal Chief is doing, but the Scottish Warrior is getting ready for his return to the ring.
ringsidenews.com
Bret Hart Cussed Out Hulk Hogan After Refusing To Drop WWE Title To Him
Bret Hart is credited to be one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time. The Pink n Black rose up as one of the marquee attractions for WWE during the 1990s. However, he had a beef with Hulk Hogan back in the day, when he refused to put over the Hitman.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez’s Injury On WWE SmackDown Is Not Legitimate
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to become one of the rising stars of WWE’s women’s division on the main roster. She has been wrestling on SmackDown for a while and has been reportedly dealing with an injury. However, it seems like Rodriguez’s injury is only work. Raquel...
ringsidenews.com
Uncle Howdy Appears In Front Of Live Crowd During WWE SmackDown
Uncle Howdy appeared on the screen during a previous episode of WWE SmackDown to open a new chapter in Bray Wyatt’s storyline. Tonight, the creepy figure finally appeared in person. Tonight’s edition of SmackDown featured LA Knight and Bray Wyatt in an in-ring segment. Knight arrived in the ring...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Hated WWE Tag Team’s Name
Vince McMahon was forced into retirement when a hush money controversy became public, and it drastically altered how the pro wrestling industry viewed him. He is a legendary individual with a very stern opinion of anything. Brian Kendrick recently revealed that Vince McMahon wasn’t a fan of a specific tag team name and explained the reason behind it.
ringsidenews.com
Former Champion Rumored For WWE Royal Rumble Return
WWE’s Royal Rumble event is coming up on January 28th, and you never know who will show it. It turns out that fans might just see a familiar face return this year. Kairi Sane was one of the best female pro wrestlers that WWE had at one point in time. She has a successful tenure in NXT, where she ultimately conquered the NXT Women’s Championship. Kairi left WWE and returned to Japan, but there is an interesting rumor going around about her right now.
ringsidenews.com
Impact Wrestling Will Sign Mandy Rose If AEW Doesn’t
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE yesterday, right after she dropped the NXT Title to Roxanne Perez. Obviously, she is under a non-compete clause, but pro wrestling fans are wondering where she will go next. Now it seems Tommy Dreamer wants Mandy Rose in Impact Wrestling if AEW does not sign her.
ringsidenews.com
Former ROH World Champion Signs With Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling is home to some of the best wrestlers in the world. Tonight, Scott D’Amore and his team brought back another great talent to Pembroke Pines, Florida. Former Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham made his return to Impact Wrestling tonight. Gresham confronted Eddie Edwards during the December 15, 2022 edition of Impact.
ringsidenews.com
How Much Time Mandy Rose Had Left On Her WWE Contract
Mandy Rose was dominating the NXT’s women’s division for the better part of a year as NXT Women’s Champion. She defeated everybody put in front of her and had shown a lot of improvement in recent months. Many fans believed that she and her faction were on the verge of being called up to the main roster. Then Mandy Rose was released from WWE out of nowhere, but she knew that premium content could get her in trouble. This has led many fans to ask how much time did she have left with WWE if she wasn’t released.
Comments / 0