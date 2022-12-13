ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content

Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose’s Fiancé Tino Sabbatelli Reacts To Her WWE Release

Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most consistent female pro wrestlers after becoming the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose shut down a lot of her haters thanks to her hard work, but that doesn’t matter anymore. Mandy Rose was released from WWE one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Title, which was a shock for many. Her fiancé Tino Sabbatelli finally reacted to her release, and he has nothing but support to share.
ringsidenews.com

Paige VanZant Is Up To No Good In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop

Paige VanZant is not a stranger to success by any means, as she has done a lot of things for herself in the MMA world. While VanZant may not be an active MMA competitor anymore, fans will always remember what she did. VanZant now largely keeps herself busy with her thirst traps, as she knows fans can’t do without them. VanZant decided to give fans exactly what they wanted with yet another thirst trap.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Told Dolph Ziggler He Was Never Allowed To Wear Certain Ring Gear Again

Dolph Ziggler’s appearance has evolved over the course of his 18-year WWE career. Earlier in his career, the RAW Superstar wore snow leopard-themed gear during a match against his real-life friend John Morrison. Ziggler recently recalled being chastised backstage following a WWE match for his choice of attire. Dolph...
ringsidenews.com

Vince McMahon’s Girlfriend Was Very Upset Over Spa Manager Assault Story

Vince McMahon made headlines back in June for all the wrong reasons after it was revealed that he secretly paid $3 million as a hush-money scandal. It was all downhill for McMahon, as he was eventually forced to retire from the company he helped build. Of course, McMahon made his way back into the news recently after a couple of other allegations resurfaced this week. This included a spa manager who accused him of assault. It seems this story upset Vince McMahon’s girlfriend.
ringsidenews.com

TNT Title Match Added For AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Bash

Samoa Joe remains one of the top stars in AEW after returning to AEW television a few weeks ago. The Samoan Submission Machine became the TNT Champion a while ago and has been a defending champion since. In fact, Joe is set to defend his title in a huge match in less than two weeks now.
TEXAS STATE
ringsidenews.com

Uncle Howdy Appears In Front Of Live Crowd During WWE SmackDown

Uncle Howdy appeared on the screen during a previous episode of WWE SmackDown to open a new chapter in Bray Wyatt’s storyline. Tonight, the creepy figure finally appeared in person. Tonight’s edition of SmackDown featured LA Knight and Bray Wyatt in an in-ring segment. Knight arrived in the ring...
ringsidenews.com

Impact Wrestling Will Sign Mandy Rose If AEW Doesn’t

Mandy Rose was fired by WWE yesterday, right after she dropped the NXT Title to Roxanne Perez. Obviously, she is under a non-compete clause, but pro wrestling fans are wondering where she will go next. Now it seems Tommy Dreamer wants Mandy Rose in Impact Wrestling if AEW does not sign her.
ringsidenews.com

Raquel Rodriguez’s Injury On WWE SmackDown Is Not Legitimate

Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to become one of the rising stars of WWE’s women’s division on the main roster. She has been wrestling on SmackDown for a while and has been reportedly dealing with an injury. However, it seems like Rodriguez’s injury is only work. Raquel...
ringsidenews.com

Bret Hart Cussed Out Hulk Hogan After Refusing To Drop WWE Title To Him

Bret Hart is credited to be one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time. The Pink n Black rose up as one of the marquee attractions for WWE during the 1990s. However, he had a beef with Hulk Hogan back in the day, when he refused to put over the Hitman.
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Increases Premium Content Subscription Price After WWE Release

Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was a long-term thing, as she truly found herself in NXT, becoming a record-setting NXT Women’s Champion. Rose wanted respect for her name and she certainly got that, for the most part. Mandy Rose was fired by WWE recently and it ended up infuriating fans. Now that she is no longer part of WWE, Rose has increased the price of her subscription service.
ringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Blasts Fan For Saying He Will Drag Action Andretti Into ‘Black Hole Feud’

Chris Jericho has been part of the pro wrestling world for well over three decades now. In that time, Jericho has accomplished a lot in the business and is considered a living legend by fans and peers alike. Jericho is never afraid of putting over young talent, and he did just that on Dynamite this week. However, not everyone was a fan of this decision. One particular fan even suggested Andretti stay away from working with Jericho again for a random reason.
ringsidenews.com

Mystery Attacker Revealed On WWE SmackDown

Xia Li made her main roster in-ring debut on the February 25, 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, an injury put her on the shelf for months. Tonight, she finally returned to the blue brand. Xia Li was revealed as the mystery attacker who cost Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox...
ringsidenews.com

Former ROH World Champion Signs With Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is home to some of the best wrestlers in the world. Tonight, Scott D’Amore and his team brought back another great talent to Pembroke Pines, Florida. Former Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham made his return to Impact Wrestling tonight. Gresham confronted Eddie Edwards during the December 15, 2022 edition of Impact.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
ringsidenews.com

WWE & Sasha Banks Agreed She Won’t Wrestle Until 2023 As Part Of Release

Sasha Banks hasn’t been on WWE television since May 2022, when she and her tag partner Naomi walked out of the arena before RAW began. The duo was upset with their booking as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. It has now been reported that Sasha Banks and WWE have decided that as part of her release, she won’t wrestle again until 2023.
ringsidenews.com

Bryan Danielson Promo & More Added To AEW Dynamite Next Week

Bryan Danielson chased off MJF to cap off AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. The American Dragon will reveal his intentions at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas next week on. AEW announced during Rampage this week that Bryan Danielson will speak to the fans next week on Dynamite. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

