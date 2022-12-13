ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Here's how many players Brian Kelly expects LSU football to sign in 2023 class

In May, the NCAA DI Council issued a two-year blanket waiver that allows FBS schools to sign more than 25 players to scholarships in a signing period. While schools still have to stay within the overall scholarship limit of 85, this provides flexibility going into the early signing period Dec. 21 through Dec. 23. That includes both freshmen and transfer portal scholarship signees.
LSU women's basketball team starts slow before rolling past Lamar

LSU forward Angel Reese had not even gotten warmed up before she got frustrated. It wasn’t a concern because it didn’t last long. Reese blew an easy layup on her first shot but hit 13 of the next 14 to score a career-high 32 points in LSU’s 88-42 victory against Lamar on Wednesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU baseball lands commitment from top Class of 2024 prospect

The LSU baseball team landed a commitment from one of the top high school players in the Class of 2024. Konnor Griffin, a two-way player out of Jackson Prep in Mississippi, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday. Griffin has played shortstop, outfielder, third base and is a right-handed pitcher with a fastball that has reached 93 mph.
LSU becoming heavy favorite in Citrus Bowl after Purdue opt-outs; see latest point spread

Purdue is losing key players left and right while LSU appears to be close to full strength. Could it add up to a mismatch in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 in Orlando? Oddsmakers are certainly reacting to the news, dramatically shifting odds in the Tigers' favor after news dropped Thursday morning that the Boilermakers would be without both starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell and top wide receiver Charlie Jones.
Baton Rouge woman found guilty in poisoning death of ex-boyfriend

A pressure-packed Baton Rouge courtroom was taut with suspense and emotion Friday morning. District Judge Raymond Bigelow sliced through it when he found Meshell Hale guilty of second-degree murder in the poisoning death of her former live-in boyfriend Damian Paul Skipper. One of Skipper's family members let out a loud,...
