richlandsource.com
Surge sends Zanesville West Muskingum past New Lexington
Zanesville West Muskingum fell behind, but not far enough as far as New Lexington was concerned, when a rally resulted in a 59-43 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. New Lexington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-10...
richlandsource.com
Bexley rides the rough off Delaware Buckeye Valley
Bexley charged Delaware Buckeye Valley and collected a 45-32 victory on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Bexley and Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off on December 21, 2021 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Chillicothe Southeastern trips Chillicothe Huntington in tenacious tussle
The cardiac kids of Chillicothe Southeastern unleashed every advantage to outlast Chillicothe Huntington 58-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Chillicothe Southeastern and Chillicothe Huntington faced off on January 2, 2021 at Chillicothe Huntington High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
McArthur Vinton County trips Chillicothe Zane Trace in tenacious tussle
McArthur Vinton County showed its poise to outlast a game Chillicothe Zane Trace squad for a 44-41 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 15. Recently on December 5, McArthur Vinton County squared off with Pomeroy Meigs in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Caldwell sinks Woodsfield Monroe Central with solid showing
Caldwell knocked off Woodsfield Monroe Central 64-48 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. Caldwell drew first blood by forging a 21-14 margin over Woodsfield Monroe Central after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Walnut Ridge engulfs Columbus Marion-Franklin in point barrage
Columbus Walnut Ridge earned its community's accolades after an 80-59 win over Columbus Marion-Franklin in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off on January 31, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Grove City shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Pickerington North
Grove City rallied from behind to knock off Pickerington North for a 39-23 verdict on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Pickerington North authored a promising start, taking a 9-6 advantage over Grove City at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Sunbury Big Walnut earns tough verdict over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Sunbury Big Walnut didn't mind, dispatching Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 61-53 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Sunbury Big Walnut and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne played in a 51-49 game on February...
richlandsource.com
Centerburg thwarts East Knox's quest
Centerburg pushed past East Knox for a 45-28 win at Centerburg High on December 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, East Knox and Centerburg faced off on January 5, 2022 at Centerburg High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Etna Liberty Christian unleashes full fury on Westerville Northside Christian
Etna Liberty Christian flexed its muscle and floored Westerville Northside Christian 38-16 in Ohio girls basketball on December 16. In recent action on December 9, Etna Liberty Christian faced off against Granville Christian and Westerville Northside Christian took on Brice New Hope Christian on December 2 at Brice New Hope Christian Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Johnstown Northridge weathers scare to dispatch Zanesville
With little to no wiggle room, Johnstown Northridge nosed past Zanesville 61-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 14. Last season, Johnstown Northridge and Zanesville faced off on December 8, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cambridge carves slim margin over Lower Burrell Burrell
Yes, Cambridge looked relaxed while edging Lower Burrell Burrell, but no autographs please after its 39-31 victory for a Pennsylvania girls basketball victory on December 16. Cambridge moved in front of Lower Burrell 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Danville snatches victory over Fredericktown
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Danville had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Fredericktown 66-58 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 14. Last season, Danville and Fredericktown faced off on January 5, 2022 at Danville High School. We covered the game....
richlandsource.com
Danville withstands ferocious Fredericktown rally to notch KMAC win
DANVILLE -- Experience matters in the game of basketball. Often times, the team with the most battle-tested players – those who have been there and done that – is the one that prevails in late-game situations, when tension crescendos and instinct takes over.
richlandsource.com
Buckeye Opportunity Program expansion announced for Mansfield campus
MANSFIELD -- As new Buckeyes are starting to receive their acceptance letters, The Ohio State University is reminding the incoming class of 2027 to take advantage of the university’s commitment to access and affordability. One of the signature affordability programs at Ohio State is the Buckeye Opportunity Program. Launched...
thecomeback.com
Ryan Day reveals Ohio State’s need for NIL money
The NCAA’s changes to its name, image, and likeness policy have changed college football recruiting in a massive way. Players are now choosing their colleges based on which NIL opportunities could lead to the most profit, and it’s affecting some of the biggest and most prestigious programs in the country, including the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
#2 player in class of 2024, commits to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 ranked player overall for the class of 2024, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The five-star receiver from Opa Locka, Florida chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Georgia, Florida and Florida State. Ohio State now holds the the top two ranked players for the class […]
How Jeremiah Smith's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2024 Recruiting Class
Ohio State secured a commitment from the nation’s top wide receiver regardless of class when 2024 Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star Jeremiah Smith pledged his services to the Buckeyes on Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-3 and 185-pound Smith caught 58 passes for 1,073 yards and 30 touchdowns this season to...
Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction
Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
