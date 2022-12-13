ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lexington, OH

Surge sends Zanesville West Muskingum past New Lexington

Zanesville West Muskingum fell behind, but not far enough as far as New Lexington was concerned, when a rally resulted in a 59-43 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. New Lexington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-10...
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
Bexley rides the rough off Delaware Buckeye Valley

Bexley charged Delaware Buckeye Valley and collected a 45-32 victory on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Bexley and Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off on December 21, 2021 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
Chillicothe Southeastern trips Chillicothe Huntington in tenacious tussle

The cardiac kids of Chillicothe Southeastern unleashed every advantage to outlast Chillicothe Huntington 58-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Chillicothe Southeastern and Chillicothe Huntington faced off on January 2, 2021 at Chillicothe Huntington High School. For a full recap, click here.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Columbus Walnut Ridge engulfs Columbus Marion-Franklin in point barrage

Columbus Walnut Ridge earned its community's accolades after an 80-59 win over Columbus Marion-Franklin in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off on January 31, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
Centerburg thwarts East Knox's quest

Centerburg pushed past East Knox for a 45-28 win at Centerburg High on December 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, East Knox and Centerburg faced off on January 5, 2022 at Centerburg High School. For more, click here.
CENTERBURG, OH
Storm warning: Etna Liberty Christian unleashes full fury on Westerville Northside Christian

Etna Liberty Christian flexed its muscle and floored Westerville Northside Christian 38-16 in Ohio girls basketball on December 16. In recent action on December 9, Etna Liberty Christian faced off against Granville Christian and Westerville Northside Christian took on Brice New Hope Christian on December 2 at Brice New Hope Christian Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Cambridge carves slim margin over Lower Burrell Burrell

Yes, Cambridge looked relaxed while edging Lower Burrell Burrell, but no autographs please after its 39-31 victory for a Pennsylvania girls basketball victory on December 16. Cambridge moved in front of Lower Burrell 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Danville snatches victory over Fredericktown

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Danville had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Fredericktown 66-58 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 14. Last season, Danville and Fredericktown faced off on January 5, 2022 at Danville High School. We covered the game....
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Buckeye Opportunity Program expansion announced for Mansfield campus

MANSFIELD -- As new Buckeyes are starting to receive their acceptance letters, The Ohio State University is reminding the incoming class of 2027 to take advantage of the university’s commitment to access and affordability. One of the signature affordability programs at Ohio State is the Buckeye Opportunity Program. Launched...
MANSFIELD, OH
Ryan Day reveals Ohio State’s need for NIL money

The NCAA’s changes to its name, image, and likeness policy have changed college football recruiting in a massive way. Players are now choosing their colleges based on which NIL opportunities could lead to the most profit, and it’s affecting some of the biggest and most prestigious programs in the country, including the Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Does Ohio require a front license plate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
COLUMBUS, OH
#2 player in class of 2024, commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 ranked player overall for the class of 2024, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The five-star receiver from Opa Locka, Florida chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Georgia, Florida and Florida State. Ohio State now holds the the top two ranked players for the class […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction

Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH

