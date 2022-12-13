He’s gonna need a bigger apology note. Steven Spielberg admitted he regrets the bloody impact his 1975 blockbuster “Jaws” had — on the shark population, that is. “I truly and to this day regret the decimation of the shark population because of the book and the film. I really, truly regret that,” Spielberg, 75, said during an interview with Lauren Laverne on the BBC’s “Desert Island Discs.” Laverne asked the director how it felt to be stuck on an island surrounded by sharks, prompting the three-time Oscar-winning director to respond, “That’s one of the things I still fear,” according to the Sunday...

