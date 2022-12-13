Read full article on original website
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Victory lap starts fast as Liberty Township Lakota East zooms by West Chester Lakota West
Liberty Township Lakota East made a quick edge stand up in a 59-46 victory against West Chester Lakota West in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Liberty Township Lakota East faced off on February 25, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School. For a full recap, click here.
Goshen defeats Batavia in lopsided affair
Goshen's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Batavia 61-40 at Goshen High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 3, Goshen faced off against Hillsboro and Batavia took on Winchester Eastern on December 3 at Winchester Eastern High School. For a full recap, click here.
Bradford outlasts Lewisburg Tri-County North in topsy-turvy battle
Bradford knocked off Lewisburg Tri-County North 64-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bradford and Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off on January 26, 2021 at Bradford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
New Lebanon Dixie dodges a bullet in win over Arcanum Franklin Monroe
New Lebanon Dixie weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 45-37 victory against Arcanum Franklin Monroe for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. New Lebanon Dixie opened with a 14-9 advantage over Arcanum Franklin Monroe through the first quarter.
Montpelier blitzes Fayette in dominating victory
Montpelier dominated from start to finish in an imposing 58-31 win over Fayette during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Montpelier and Fayette played in a 49-20 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.
Cincinnati Princeton survives close clash with Middletown
Mighty close, mighty fine, Cincinnati Princeton wore a victory shine after clipping Middletown 71-64 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown played in a 77-70 game on December 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Defiance edges Van Wert in tough test
Defiance swapped jabs before dispatching Van Wert 51-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. The first quarter gave Defiance a 20-11 lead over Van Wert.
Huber Heights Wayne claims close encounter of the winning kind over Beavercreek
Huber Heights Wayne could finally catch its breath after a close call against Beavercreek in a 78-72 victory at Beavercreek High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Huber Heights Wayne and Beavercreek played in a 62-54 game on January 28, 2022. We covered...
Milford collects skin-tight win against Kings Mill Kings
A sigh of relief filled the air in Milford's locker room after a trying 40-38 test with Kings Mill Kings in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Milford and Kings Mill Kings squared off with January 19, 2022 at Kings Mill Kings High School last season. For more, click here.
Paulding wills its way past Antwerp in overtime
Paulding didn't mind playing a little longer, via an overtime period, to defeat Antwerp 48-43 at Paulding High on December 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 10, Paulding squared off with Montpelier in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
New Madison Tri-Village tacks win on Arcanum
New Madison Tri-Village lit up the scoreboard on December 15 to propel past Arcanum for a 66-31 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Arcanum faced off on December 16, 2021 at Arcanum High School. For a full recap, click here.
Bowling Green earns narrow win over Sylvania Southview
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bowling Green defeated Sylvania Southview 43-40 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Last season, Sylvania Southview and Bowling Green faced off on January 28, 2022 at Sylvania Southview High School. For more, click here.
Lewisburg Tri-County North posts win at Bradford's expense
Lewisburg Tri-County North knocked off Bradford 35-18 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 15. Last season, Bradford and Lewisburg Tri-County North squared off with December 16, 2021 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School last season. For more, click here.
Big start becomes big finish as Dayton Centerville bowls over Clayton Northmont
Dayton Centerville zipped to a quick start to key a 73-39 win over Clayton Northmont during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont played in a 75-52 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.
Vandalia Butler denies Dayton West Carrollton's challenge
Vandalia Butler stretched out and finally snapped Dayton West Carrollton to earn a 52-41 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Vandalia Butler and Dayton West Carrollton played in a 38-21 game on December 18, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Camden Preble Shawnee finds its footing in sprinting past New Paris National Trail
Camden Preble Shawnee earned a convincing 55-19 win over New Paris National Trail on December 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Camden Preble Shawnee and New Paris National Trail played in a 58-44 game on February 16, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Jamestown Greeneview scores early, pulls away from Springfield Catholic Central
Jamestown Greeneview rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 70-31 win over Springfield Catholic Central in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and Jamestown Greeneview faced off on February 11, 2022 at Jamestown Greeneview High School. For a full recap, click here.
McArthur Vinton County trips Chillicothe Zane Trace in tenacious tussle
McArthur Vinton County showed its poise to outlast a game Chillicothe Zane Trace squad for a 44-41 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 15. Recently on December 5, McArthur Vinton County squared off with Pomeroy Meigs in a basketball game. For more, click here.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
