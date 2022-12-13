ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

richlandsource.com

Goshen defeats Batavia in lopsided affair

Goshen's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Batavia 61-40 at Goshen High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 3, Goshen faced off against Hillsboro and Batavia took on Winchester Eastern on December 3 at Winchester Eastern High School. For a full recap, click here.
GOSHEN, OH
richlandsource.com

Montpelier blitzes Fayette in dominating victory

Montpelier dominated from start to finish in an imposing 58-31 win over Fayette during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Montpelier and Fayette played in a 49-20 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.
MONTPELIER, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Princeton survives close clash with Middletown

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cincinnati Princeton wore a victory shine after clipping Middletown 71-64 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown played in a 77-70 game on December 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Defiance edges Van Wert in tough test

Defiance swapped jabs before dispatching Van Wert 51-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. The first quarter gave Defiance a 20-11 lead over Van Wert.
DEFIANCE, OH
richlandsource.com

Milford collects skin-tight win against Kings Mill Kings

A sigh of relief filled the air in Milford's locker room after a trying 40-38 test with Kings Mill Kings in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Milford and Kings Mill Kings squared off with January 19, 2022 at Kings Mill Kings High School last season. For more, click here.
MILFORD, OH
richlandsource.com

Paulding wills its way past Antwerp in overtime

Paulding didn't mind playing a little longer, via an overtime period, to defeat Antwerp 48-43 at Paulding High on December 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 10, Paulding squared off with Montpelier in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
PAULDING, OH
richlandsource.com

New Madison Tri-Village tacks win on Arcanum

New Madison Tri-Village lit up the scoreboard on December 15 to propel past Arcanum for a 66-31 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Arcanum faced off on December 16, 2021 at Arcanum High School. For a full recap, click here.
ARCANUM, OH
richlandsource.com

Bowling Green earns narrow win over Sylvania Southview

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bowling Green defeated Sylvania Southview 43-40 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Last season, Sylvania Southview and Bowling Green faced off on January 28, 2022 at Sylvania Southview High School. For more, click here.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
richlandsource.com

Lewisburg Tri-County North posts win at Bradford's expense

Lewisburg Tri-County North knocked off Bradford 35-18 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 15. Last season, Bradford and Lewisburg Tri-County North squared off with December 16, 2021 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School last season. For more, click here.
BRADFORD, OH
richlandsource.com

Vandalia Butler denies Dayton West Carrollton's challenge

Vandalia Butler stretched out and finally snapped Dayton West Carrollton to earn a 52-41 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Vandalia Butler and Dayton West Carrollton played in a 38-21 game on December 18, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
TOLEDO, OH

