Las Vegas, NV

The Associated Press

Comeback-king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion. Kirk Cousins passed for 460 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Vikings (11-3), who trailed 36-7 late in the third quarter and became just the third team in league history to win 10 games in a season by eight points or fewer. “We’re going to grind it out until they tell us there’s no more ball left to play,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. The Colts (4-9-1) stumbled onto the infamous side of the list, just ahead of the Houston Oilers in the 1992 postseason. They blew a 32-point lead (35-3) and lost to Buffalo (41-38) in overtime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

No. 10 Arkansas beats Bradley, extends win streak to 6 games

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Freshman Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points to lead 10th-ranked Arkansas to a 76-57 win over Bradley on Saturday, extending the Razorbacks’ winning streak to six games. Junior guard and SEC-leading scorer Ricky Council IV had 16 points, and freshman guard Anthony Black 15 for the Razorbacks (10-1). Arkansas scored 37 points off 27 turnovers by the Braves in the first meeting between the teams. “I thought defensively we were really good,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said. “I thought we played really, really hard against a really good team. I thought we respected Bradley, had a great week of preparation, and then Jordan Walsh just keeps getting better.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

