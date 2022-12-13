Read full article on original website
Comeback-king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion. Kirk Cousins passed for 460 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Vikings (11-3), who trailed 36-7 late in the third quarter and became just the third team in league history to win 10 games in a season by eight points or fewer. “We’re going to grind it out until they tell us there’s no more ball left to play,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. The Colts (4-9-1) stumbled onto the infamous side of the list, just ahead of the Houston Oilers in the 1992 postseason. They blew a 32-point lead (35-3) and lost to Buffalo (41-38) in overtime.
Jeff Saturday 'felt really good' about Colts' failed fourth-down call vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — Jeff Saturday isn’t second-guessing his decision. Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Minnesota 36-yard line, the Colts coach had three options at his fingertips. Go for it, kick a field goal of roughly 54 yards, or punt. In five games as the Indianapolis interim coach, Saturday has been more likely than his predecessor...
Bishop Gorman blasts Chaminade-Madonna in 2022 Geico Bowl Series behind Elija Lofton's 5 touchdowns
Elija Lofton, a four-star tight end prospect, was called on to do much more than catch passes in Saturday's GEICO Bowl Series. And he answered in spades. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior lined up both out of the backfield and at tight end, and rode a dominant offensive line performance to five ...
Ole Miss Defeats Temple 63-55 at Home Thanks to Second-Half Comeback
The Ole Miss Rebels struggled out of the gate but managed to orchestrate a second-half comeback to beat the Temple Owls 63-55 at home.
No. 10 Arkansas beats Bradley, extends win streak to 6 games
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Freshman Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points to lead 10th-ranked Arkansas to a 76-57 win over Bradley on Saturday, extending the Razorbacks’ winning streak to six games. Junior guard and SEC-leading scorer Ricky Council IV had 16 points, and freshman guard Anthony Black 15 for the Razorbacks (10-1). Arkansas scored 37 points off 27 turnovers by the Braves in the first meeting between the teams. “I thought defensively we were really good,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said. “I thought we played really, really hard against a really good team. I thought we respected Bradley, had a great week of preparation, and then Jordan Walsh just keeps getting better.”
