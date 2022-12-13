Samuel scores 20, leads South Alabama over Alabama A&M 78-71
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kevin Samuel's 20 points helped South Alabama defeat Alabama A&M 78-71 on Monday night.
Samuel also contributed eight rebounds for the Jaguars (4-6). Greg Parham scored 19 points while making 7 of 12 shots (5 for 7 from distance). Jamar Franklin recorded 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.
The Bulldogs (3-6) were led by Omari Peek-Green, who recorded 23 points. Lorenzo Downey added 15 points. Dailin Smith had 11 points and three steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .
Comments / 0