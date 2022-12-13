ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Gentrification in Houston’s Rapidly Changing East End

In an essay adapted from his book Place and Prosperity: How Cities Help Us To Connect And Innovate and published on Next City, William Fulton describes two approaches to development in the East End, a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in Houston, Texas. Fulton describes the area’s history as “a traditionally Hispanic...
New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You

The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
Home Sales Drop 30 Percent in Houston

HOUSTON — (Realty News Report) — Houston home sales declined 30 percent in November, one of the steepest dives in Texas real estate history. The Houston Association of Realtors reported 5,827 single-family homes sold in November 2022, down from 8,374 sales in November 2021. Rising mortgage rates dealt...
Houston Becoming a Region of Renters

The Houston region, famous for single-family sprawl, is quickly becoming a region of renters, reports Kennedy Sessions in the Houston Chronicle. “Overall, 58 percent of Houstonians and 45 percent of Harris County residents rent their homes, according to a 2021 census data report,” Sessions writes. The region saw...
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
First Hydrogen-Powered Truck in Texas Hits Houston Roads

(TNS) — The first time Rodrigo Peña climbed into the Hyzon truck's cabin and eased his foot off the break, it wasn't the awe of being inside the first hydrogen-powered freight truck to be operated in Texas that struck him. It was the silence. "I could hear rocks...
Bun B’s Trill Burgers to open first Houston brick & mortar location

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The pop-ups across Houston have taken the city by storm. Now, Bun B is expanding his award-winning smash burger concept. Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. According to a press release, the restaurant will be located at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue in the Montrose neighborhood. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a drive-thru, was formerly home to one of Houston’s longest-running James Coney Island locations.
Miniso now open in Deerbrook Mall in Humble

On Nov. 29, Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Deerbrook Mall) Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall—which is located at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble—on Nov. 29, according to management. The store sells plushies, toys, home goods, accessories and beauty products. Miniso is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, and has locations across the globe. https://minisousaonline.com.
Katy to increase groundwater usage fees for residential, commercial utilities in 2023

Katy water utility customers will see an increase in rates effective Jan. 15. (Courtesy Pexels) After considerable discussion about the city’s lack of alternative sources of water for utilities and its involvement with the West Harris County Regional Water Authority, Katy City Council members at a Dec. 12 meeting approved a $0.16 increase to groundwater reduction user fees for each single-family and multifamily residential and commercial structure and unit, effective Jan. 15.
Our picks for the best new Houston restaurants (and some bars) of 2022

A lot has happened in Houston's food scene in 2022—not to mention all the drama going on in the local craft beer world. Most importantly, several new restaurants opened this year, some highly anticipated, others taking diners by surprise. Here's a look at 11 of the most exciting new restaurants (and a few bars) that opened in Houston in 2022.
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
New data show Houston-area communities are being flooded with chemicals

In June, Public Health Watch, the Investigative Reporting Workshop and Grist published a year-long investigation about pollution, power, and politics in the Texas petrochemical industry. This story shows what has happened in the six months since. One by one, the residents filtered into the small community center and found seats...
Galveston to Explore 4th Cruise Terminal

The Port of Galveston is eyeing a fourth cruise terminal as its board gave specific direction related to Pelican Island development and cruise growth, including the nod for the port staff to explore potential development of a fourth cruise terminal at piers 16-18, according to Rodger Rees, port director and CEO.
GALVESTON, TX

