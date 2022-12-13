Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Christmas Eve Delicacies In Houston You Should TryWrld_FaymuzHouston, TX
Related
Restaurant outside of Houston ranked one of the best expensive eateries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?
PLANetizen
Gentrification in Houston’s Rapidly Changing East End
In an essay adapted from his book Place and Prosperity: How Cities Help Us To Connect And Innovate and published on Next City, William Fulton describes two approaches to development in the East End, a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in Houston, Texas. Fulton describes the area’s history as “a traditionally Hispanic...
papercitymag.com
New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You
The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
realtynewsreport.com
Home Sales Drop 30 Percent in Houston
HOUSTON — (Realty News Report) — Houston home sales declined 30 percent in November, one of the steepest dives in Texas real estate history. The Houston Association of Realtors reported 5,827 single-family homes sold in November 2022, down from 8,374 sales in November 2021. Rising mortgage rates dealt...
PLANetizen
Houston Becoming a Region of Renters
The Houston region, famous for single-family sprawl, is quickly becoming a region of renters, reports Kennedy Sessions in the Houston Chronicle. “Overall, 58 percent of Houstonians and 45 percent of Harris County residents rent their homes, according to a 2021 census data report,” Sessions writes. The region saw...
houstoniamag.com
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston
From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
papercitymag.com
Spindletop Turns Into a $1.1 Million Houston Night — An Energy Industry Holiday Party Like No Other
Amanda & John Taylor, Lindsay & Jason Weddle at the Spindletop Holiday Ball. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio) What: The 48th annual Spindletop Community Impact Holiday Ball. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC Moment: This premier holiday event of the energy industry with executives and industry professionals from leading energy...
Government Technology
First Hydrogen-Powered Truck in Texas Hits Houston Roads
(TNS) — The first time Rodrigo Peña climbed into the Hyzon truck's cabin and eased his foot off the break, it wasn't the awe of being inside the first hydrogen-powered freight truck to be operated in Texas that struck him. It was the silence. "I could hear rocks...
Historic Imperial Sugar Company building is the focus of possible a re-use plan
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A big part of Sugar Land’s past is at the center of a project just getting off the ground. "This was our start,” said Sugar Land Deputy Director of Economic Development Devon Rodriguez. The city recently started discussing with the community a potential...
Hundreds of complaints filed against Houston company over misleading health insurance pitch
HOUSTON — They thought they were buying health insurance, but what they got wasn’t insurance at all. Nearly 200 consumers have filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the Texas Attorney General’s Office claiming a faith-based Houston company took their money but left them with little to no coverage and a lot of unpaid medical bills.
cw39.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers to open first Houston brick & mortar location
HOUSTON (KIAH) – The pop-ups across Houston have taken the city by storm. Now, Bun B is expanding his award-winning smash burger concept. Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. According to a press release, the restaurant will be located at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue in the Montrose neighborhood. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a drive-thru, was formerly home to one of Houston’s longest-running James Coney Island locations.
Miniso now open in Deerbrook Mall in Humble
On Nov. 29, Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Deerbrook Mall) Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall—which is located at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble—on Nov. 29, according to management. The store sells plushies, toys, home goods, accessories and beauty products. Miniso is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, and has locations across the globe. https://minisousaonline.com.
Katy to increase groundwater usage fees for residential, commercial utilities in 2023
Katy water utility customers will see an increase in rates effective Jan. 15. (Courtesy Pexels) After considerable discussion about the city’s lack of alternative sources of water for utilities and its involvement with the West Harris County Regional Water Authority, Katy City Council members at a Dec. 12 meeting approved a $0.16 increase to groundwater reduction user fees for each single-family and multifamily residential and commercial structure and unit, effective Jan. 15.
Houston Chronicle
Our picks for the best new Houston restaurants (and some bars) of 2022
A lot has happened in Houston's food scene in 2022—not to mention all the drama going on in the local craft beer world. Most importantly, several new restaurants opened this year, some highly anticipated, others taking diners by surprise. Here's a look at 11 of the most exciting new restaurants (and a few bars) that opened in Houston in 2022.
Houston business suspected of leaking hazardous chemicals into storm drains
HPD says a local manufacturing facility may be leaking chemicals into the stormwater system.
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injured
December 17, 2022 - A quadruple shooting at a Houston club left one dead and three others injured Saturday morning after an argument of some sort broke out inside the club between a man and a woman.
New data show Houston-area communities are being flooded with chemicals
In June, Public Health Watch, the Investigative Reporting Workshop and Grist published a year-long investigation about pollution, power, and politics in the Texas petrochemical industry. This story shows what has happened in the six months since. One by one, the residents filtered into the small community center and found seats...
cruiseindustrynews.com
Galveston to Explore 4th Cruise Terminal
The Port of Galveston is eyeing a fourth cruise terminal as its board gave specific direction related to Pelican Island development and cruise growth, including the nod for the port staff to explore potential development of a fourth cruise terminal at piers 16-18, according to Rodger Rees, port director and CEO.
Comments / 2