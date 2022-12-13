ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Weekly

The Road to LA Starts: The Emerald Cup Harvest Ball

The rain could not stop the heat at the second annual Emerald Cup Harvest Ball in Santa Rosa. The event serves as the kickoff to cup season with the winners getting crowned in roughly six months in L.A. at the awards show. This weekend had traditionally served as the whole show for years, before the new format. The quests of farmers looking for next year’s hottest genetics, the chance to survey the harvest, and the awards show were all crammed into one action-packed weekend over 17 years that continued to get larger and larger.
SANTA ROSA, CA
L.A. Weekly

LA Weekly New Year’s Eve Guide 2022

So long, 2022; hello 2023! We couldn’t be more excited to welcome a new year and want to celebrate all the fresh opportunities and possibilities 2023 will bring by making sure we send 2022 out with a bang this New Year’s Eve. Living in Los Angeles, there’s no shortage of fabulous events and parties to choose from, especially on holidays like NYE. To help chase away the FOMO we’ve created a curated list of the very best, can’t-be-missed celebrations happening this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Get OFF! at the Lodge Room

Get OFF! at the Lodge Room: OFF!, one of Keith Morris’ projects (see also Circle Jerks, FLAG), perform at the Lodge Room in Highland Park on Saturday, on a bill with Zulu. Earlier in the year, the band announced that it was rereleasing its catalog via Fat Possum Records. A press release read, “OFF!, the punk braintrust formed in 2010 by Keith Morris (ex-Black Flag, Circle Jerks) and Dimitri Coats (ex-Burning Brides), recently announced they’d signed to the meticulously curated indie powerhouse Fat Possum for both future releases and back catalogue reissues. Details of the latter have just surfaced, with vinyl reissues of the band’s acclaimed first three albums set for release in late July. Comprising deluxe colored vinyl editions of 2010’s First Four EPs (available for the first time ever on LP format, replete with gatefold sleeve), 2012’s OFF!, and 2014’s Wasted Years, the reissues are available for pre order now.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Free Impossible Burgers For Billie Eilish Fans and Ricardo Zarate’s Colibri In Hollywood – Here’s What’s Popping Up

Tonight at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Monty’s Good Burger will partner with Billie Eilish to give away 100 free Impossible Burgers to hungry fans waiting in line for her “Hometown Encore” show. The food truck was such a hit at the Tuesday night show that it’s coming back, and once the first 100 are redeemed, the Monty’s full truck menu will be available.
INGLEWOOD, CA

