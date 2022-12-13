Get OFF! at the Lodge Room: OFF!, one of Keith Morris’ projects (see also Circle Jerks, FLAG), perform at the Lodge Room in Highland Park on Saturday, on a bill with Zulu. Earlier in the year, the band announced that it was rereleasing its catalog via Fat Possum Records. A press release read, “OFF!, the punk braintrust formed in 2010 by Keith Morris (ex-Black Flag, Circle Jerks) and Dimitri Coats (ex-Burning Brides), recently announced they’d signed to the meticulously curated indie powerhouse Fat Possum for both future releases and back catalogue reissues. Details of the latter have just surfaced, with vinyl reissues of the band’s acclaimed first three albums set for release in late July. Comprising deluxe colored vinyl editions of 2010’s First Four EPs (available for the first time ever on LP format, replete with gatefold sleeve), 2012’s OFF!, and 2014’s Wasted Years, the reissues are available for pre order now.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO