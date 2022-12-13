Tele2 AB has won an extensive Nordic-wide procurement deal to provide network services for the fuel company OKQ8, with a focus on climate-smart total solutions. As part of the deal, Tele2 will establish one of the largest networks using SD-WAN technology in northern Europe. Through the new agreement, Tele2 will supply OKQ8 with several innovative services within a ‘network as a service’ framework. Tele2 will offer this service for the life-cycle management and recycling of electronic waste to give OKQ8 a fully circular process that contributes to its own sustainability efforts.

2 DAYS AGO