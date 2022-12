RUSTON, La. – The Louisiana Tech women's basketball team will open Conference USA play at home for the first time since 2018 on Sunday against UTEP at 2 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. LA Tech is 3-6 in Conference USA openers and 2-3 at home, but will open the conference season with UTEP for the first time.

