T-Mobile announced it has teamed up with Cisco to launch the world’s largest highly scalable and distributed nationwide cloud native converged core gateway. The Un-carrier has moved all its 5G and 4G traffic to the new cloud native core gateway, which immediately boosted performance for customers with more than a 10% improvement in both speed and latency. It’s like turning two townhouses into a massive mansion by removing walls (or barriers) and then loading that mansion with the latest, groundbreaking technology.

1 DAY AGO