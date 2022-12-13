Read full article on original website
How eSIM Technology is Disrupting the Telecom Retail Business Model Featured
As telecommunication technology evolves, one new trend that is top of mind for every telecom carrier and their retail operations is eSIM. At its recent iPhone 14 launch, Apple announced that the newest iPhone model (in the US only for now) would have an embedded SIM, or eSIM, and would not have a physical SIM card tray.
Sierra Wireless Modules & Routers Now Support FirstNet Connectivity
Sierra Wireless, a world leading IoT solutions provider, announced that it’s providing first responders and extended public safety community access to a full solution which includes FirstNet connectivity along with Sierra Wireless modules and routers. The devices that are part of this solution are FirstNet Ready® in the United...
BT Selects Nokia AVA Analytics Software for Fixed Networks
Nokia announced that it has expanded its partnership with BT in a five-year deal for its AVA Analytics software for fixed networks that will help the UK operator strengthen its network monitoring through AI and machine learning, and improve its subscriber experience. The deal enhances Nokia’s dashboard solution (“Homeview”) for...
Viavi Provides Benchmarking and Validation for Global O-RAN PlugFest
Viavi Solutions shared the company’s role in the Fall 2022 O-RAN PlugFest organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE and hosted by industry leaders. The PlugFest involved a series of on-site demonstrations across multiple countries, conducted in October and November 2022. The VIAVI Test Suite for O-RAN Specifications supported conformance, performance,...
T-Mobile, Cisco Launch Cloud Native Converged Core Gateway
T-Mobile announced it has teamed up with Cisco to launch the world’s largest highly scalable and distributed nationwide cloud native converged core gateway. The Un-carrier has moved all its 5G and 4G traffic to the new cloud native core gateway, which immediately boosted performance for customers with more than a 10% improvement in both speed and latency. It’s like turning two townhouses into a massive mansion by removing walls (or barriers) and then loading that mansion with the latest, groundbreaking technology.
Sivers Inks Development Agreement with Indian 5G Technology Supplier
Sivers Semiconductors AB (Sivers) announced that its business unit, Sivers Wireless, has signed an $320k (MSEK 3.3) agreement to develop a novel 5G mmWave prototype to showcase a solution targeting the Indian 5G market. The agreement includes the development of a 5G millimeter prototype based on Sivers’ newest highly integrated...
ETSI Launches New Industry Specification Group on Terahertz for 6G
On 8 December the newly launched ETSI Industry Specification Group on Terahertz (ISG Thz) held its kick-off meeting and decided on work priorities for this candidate technology for 6G. The ETSI group will initially focus on two categories of use cases. The first one will include mobile applications with high...
Blaize, Korea Telecom Partner to Bring AI Transformation to Industries
Blaize announced a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding with Korea Telecom (KT) — Korea's leading AI, big data, and cloud service provider. The strategic collaboration brings AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) edge device technical development cooperation for autonomous driving, robotics, and mobility AI vision surveillance management. Blaize and KT intend to coordinate, promote, and support the advancement of manufacturing and services requirements of AI development and education for on-device technology for AI market creation in Korea. The MOU will bolster their united relationship and foster a more robust channel for exchanging views on AIoT edge device manufacturing requirements.
DOCOMO Grants Lenovo Patent License
NTT DOCOMO announced that it has reached an agreement to grant a patent license covering cellular wireless standard essential patents including 5G to electronics manufacturer Lenovo. DOCOMO has been actively involved in the research and development of mobile network related technologies such as W-CDMA, LTE, LTE-Advanced, 5G and 6G, and...
