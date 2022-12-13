Read full article on original website
Keysight, Synergy Advance 5G O-RAN & vRAN Development
Keysight Technologies and Synergy Design Technologies are expanding a collaboration to advance the development of 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) and Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) infrastructures. Through the collaboration, Synergy will use Keysight’s user equipment (UE) emulation solutions to validate Radio Access Network (RAN) performance. With the...
BT Selects Nokia AVA Analytics Software for Fixed Networks
Nokia announced that it has expanded its partnership with BT in a five-year deal for its AVA Analytics software for fixed networks that will help the UK operator strengthen its network monitoring through AI and machine learning, and improve its subscriber experience. The deal enhances Nokia’s dashboard solution (“Homeview”) for...
Viavi Provides Benchmarking and Validation for Global O-RAN PlugFest
Viavi Solutions shared the company’s role in the Fall 2022 O-RAN PlugFest organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE and hosted by industry leaders. The PlugFest involved a series of on-site demonstrations across multiple countries, conducted in October and November 2022. The VIAVI Test Suite for O-RAN Specifications supported conformance, performance,...
Infovista to Launch New Solutions & Share Real-world Use Cases at MWC Barcelona 2023
Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), announced details of its participation at MWC Barcelona 2023, taking place between 27th February and 2nd March 2023. With the theme of 'See 5G Work Smarter: Realized by Network Lifecycle Automation’, Infovista will launch new solutions and share real-world use cases...
Tele2, OKQ8 Sign Nordic Agreement on Secure & Sustainable Network Services
Tele2 AB has won an extensive Nordic-wide procurement deal to provide network services for the fuel company OKQ8, with a focus on climate-smart total solutions. As part of the deal, Tele2 will establish one of the largest networks using SD-WAN technology in northern Europe. Through the new agreement, Tele2 will supply OKQ8 with several innovative services within a ‘network as a service’ framework. Tele2 will offer this service for the life-cycle management and recycling of electronic waste to give OKQ8 a fully circular process that contributes to its own sustainability efforts.
Sivers Inks Development Agreement with Indian 5G Technology Supplier
Sivers Semiconductors AB (Sivers) announced that its business unit, Sivers Wireless, has signed an $320k (MSEK 3.3) agreement to develop a novel 5G mmWave prototype to showcase a solution targeting the Indian 5G market. The agreement includes the development of a 5G millimeter prototype based on Sivers’ newest highly integrated...
Sierra Wireless Modules & Routers Now Support FirstNet Connectivity
Sierra Wireless, a world leading IoT solutions provider, announced that it’s providing first responders and extended public safety community access to a full solution which includes FirstNet connectivity along with Sierra Wireless modules and routers. The devices that are part of this solution are FirstNet Ready® in the United...
Telefónica, Accenture Execs Join TM Forum Board of Trustees
TM Forum, the industry association driving digital transformation through collaboration, announced new additions to its Board of Trustees. Telefónica’s Enrique Blanco and Accenture’s Kathleen O’Reilly each represent long-standing, highly engaged members of the Forum and are strong supporters of the Forum’s flagship Open Digital Architecture (ODA) and Open API programs, which enable long-term resilience of the telecoms industry.
How eSIM Technology is Disrupting the Telecom Retail Business Model Featured
As telecommunication technology evolves, one new trend that is top of mind for every telecom carrier and their retail operations is eSIM. At its recent iPhone 14 launch, Apple announced that the newest iPhone model (in the US only for now) would have an embedded SIM, or eSIM, and would not have a physical SIM card tray.
Sony, KDDI Test Concurrent Communications Using Multiple Network Slices in 5G SA
Sony and KDDI succeeded at a technological demonstration of concurrent communication on a single device using multiple network slices in 5G standalone network on October 14, 2022. This demonstration confirmed that smoother gameplay can be achieved by using network slices that have different properties for video signal and control signal,...
Blaize, Korea Telecom Partner to Bring AI Transformation to Industries
Blaize announced a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding with Korea Telecom (KT) — Korea's leading AI, big data, and cloud service provider. The strategic collaboration brings AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) edge device technical development cooperation for autonomous driving, robotics, and mobility AI vision surveillance management. Blaize and KT intend to coordinate, promote, and support the advancement of manufacturing and services requirements of AI development and education for on-device technology for AI market creation in Korea. The MOU will bolster their united relationship and foster a more robust channel for exchanging views on AIoT edge device manufacturing requirements.
StarHub Launches Comprehensive Tech Care Product for its Mobile & Broadband Customers
StarHub announced the launch of SmartSupport Home, a comprehensive tech care product for StarHub Mobile and Broadband customers. With a single subscription, customers who own multiple gadgets enjoy protection for new and existing home devices, including Smart TVs, laptops, tablets, monitors, soundbars and more. Without having to rely on traditional...
EE Extends 4G Coverage to Over 500 More Rural Areas
EE has built or upgraded over 500 4G sites across the UK since December 2021, as part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) initiative to extend coverage in rural areas across the UK. The investment constitutes the latest expansion of EE’s 4G coverage across remote parts of the UK. In...
Pay-as-You-Go (PAYG): Redefining Universal Smartphone Affordability Featured
Smartphones marked the advent of a hyper-connected world. They are one of the easiest and most economical mediums to access the internet. And today, we are rapidly progressing from a mobile-first to a mobile-only world. Smartphone ownership is not a mere option anymore but a necessity to keep up with modern times. Smartphones help you connect with people and access universally available information—all at the expense of a few taps on the screen.
Microsoft, Viasat to Help Deliver Internet Access to 10 million People Around the Globe
Microsoft and Viasat announced a new partnership to help deliver internet access to 10 million people around the globe, including 5 million across Africa. Viasat, a global communications company, is the first satellite partner to work with Microsoft’s Airband Initiative, and together they will deepen Airband’s work in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Guatemala, Mexico, and the United States, as well as prioritize expanding the program to Egypt, Senegal and Angola to deliver much-needed internet connection, often for the first time.
