How Holistic Application Security is the Key to Navigating an Increasingly Hostile Cyber Environment Featured

Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Keysight, Synergy Advance 5G O-RAN & vRAN Development
Keysight Technologies and Synergy Design Technologies are expanding a collaboration to advance the development of 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) and Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) infrastructures. Through the collaboration, Synergy will use Keysight’s user equipment (UE) emulation solutions to validate Radio Access Network (RAN) performance. With the...
thefastmode.com
Viavi Provides Benchmarking and Validation for Global O-RAN PlugFest
Viavi Solutions shared the company’s role in the Fall 2022 O-RAN PlugFest organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE and hosted by industry leaders. The PlugFest involved a series of on-site demonstrations across multiple countries, conducted in October and November 2022. The VIAVI Test Suite for O-RAN Specifications supported conformance, performance,...
thefastmode.com
IBM, Casa & Enea Partner to Build Complete Private 5G, RAN Solutions to CSPs
5G technology, when combined with edge computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain, enables network customization like never before, providing a unique opportunity to build and control the network experience end-to-end. Unlike 4G, the speed, latency abilities and application potential of 5G carves out a purpose far beyond consumer devices. According to...
thefastmode.com
BT Selects Nokia AVA Analytics Software for Fixed Networks
Nokia announced that it has expanded its partnership with BT in a five-year deal for its AVA Analytics software for fixed networks that will help the UK operator strengthen its network monitoring through AI and machine learning, and improve its subscriber experience. The deal enhances Nokia’s dashboard solution (“Homeview”) for...
thefastmode.com
Sierra Wireless Modules & Routers Now Support FirstNet Connectivity
Sierra Wireless, a world leading IoT solutions provider, announced that it’s providing first responders and extended public safety community access to a full solution which includes FirstNet connectivity along with Sierra Wireless modules and routers. The devices that are part of this solution are FirstNet Ready® in the United...
thefastmode.com
How eSIM Technology is Disrupting the Telecom Retail Business Model Featured
As telecommunication technology evolves, one new trend that is top of mind for every telecom carrier and their retail operations is eSIM. At its recent iPhone 14 launch, Apple announced that the newest iPhone model (in the US only for now) would have an embedded SIM, or eSIM, and would not have a physical SIM card tray.
thefastmode.com
T-Mobile, Cisco Launch Cloud Native Converged Core Gateway
T-Mobile announced it has teamed up with Cisco to launch the world’s largest highly scalable and distributed nationwide cloud native converged core gateway. The Un-carrier has moved all its 5G and 4G traffic to the new cloud native core gateway, which immediately boosted performance for customers with more than a 10% improvement in both speed and latency. It’s like turning two townhouses into a massive mansion by removing walls (or barriers) and then loading that mansion with the latest, groundbreaking technology.
thefastmode.com
ETSI Launches New Industry Specification Group on Terahertz for 6G
On 8 December the newly launched ETSI Industry Specification Group on Terahertz (ISG Thz) held its kick-off meeting and decided on work priorities for this candidate technology for 6G. The ETSI group will initially focus on two categories of use cases. The first one will include mobile applications with high...
thefastmode.com
Telefónica, Accenture Execs Join TM Forum Board of Trustees
TM Forum, the industry association driving digital transformation through collaboration, announced new additions to its Board of Trustees. Telefónica’s Enrique Blanco and Accenture’s Kathleen O’Reilly each represent long-standing, highly engaged members of the Forum and are strong supporters of the Forum’s flagship Open Digital Architecture (ODA) and Open API programs, which enable long-term resilience of the telecoms industry.
thefastmode.com
StarHub Launches Comprehensive Tech Care Product for its Mobile & Broadband Customers
StarHub announced the launch of SmartSupport Home, a comprehensive tech care product for StarHub Mobile and Broadband customers. With a single subscription, customers who own multiple gadgets enjoy protection for new and existing home devices, including Smart TVs, laptops, tablets, monitors, soundbars and more. Without having to rely on traditional...
thefastmode.com
Pay-as-You-Go (PAYG): Redefining Universal Smartphone Affordability Featured
Smartphones marked the advent of a hyper-connected world. They are one of the easiest and most economical mediums to access the internet. And today, we are rapidly progressing from a mobile-first to a mobile-only world. Smartphone ownership is not a mere option anymore but a necessity to keep up with modern times. Smartphones help you connect with people and access universally available information—all at the expense of a few taps on the screen.
thefastmode.com
Tele2, OKQ8 Sign Nordic Agreement on Secure & Sustainable Network Services
Tele2 AB has won an extensive Nordic-wide procurement deal to provide network services for the fuel company OKQ8, with a focus on climate-smart total solutions. As part of the deal, Tele2 will establish one of the largest networks using SD-WAN technology in northern Europe. Through the new agreement, Tele2 will supply OKQ8 with several innovative services within a ‘network as a service’ framework. Tele2 will offer this service for the life-cycle management and recycling of electronic waste to give OKQ8 a fully circular process that contributes to its own sustainability efforts.
thefastmode.com
DOCOMO Grants Lenovo Patent License
NTT DOCOMO announced that it has reached an agreement to grant a patent license covering cellular wireless standard essential patents including 5G to electronics manufacturer Lenovo. DOCOMO has been actively involved in the research and development of mobile network related technologies such as W-CDMA, LTE, LTE-Advanced, 5G and 6G, and...
thefastmode.com
EE Extends 4G Coverage to Over 500 More Rural Areas
EE has built or upgraded over 500 4G sites across the UK since December 2021, as part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) initiative to extend coverage in rural areas across the UK. The investment constitutes the latest expansion of EE’s 4G coverage across remote parts of the UK. In...
thefastmode.com
Microsoft, Viasat to Help Deliver Internet Access to 10 million People Around the Globe
Microsoft and Viasat announced a new partnership to help deliver internet access to 10 million people around the globe, including 5 million across Africa. Viasat, a global communications company, is the first satellite partner to work with Microsoft’s Airband Initiative, and together they will deepen Airband’s work in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Guatemala, Mexico, and the United States, as well as prioritize expanding the program to Egypt, Senegal and Angola to deliver much-needed internet connection, often for the first time.
Comments / 0