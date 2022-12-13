ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content

Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Increases Premium Content Subscription Price After WWE Release

Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was a long-term thing, as she truly found herself in NXT, becoming a record-setting NXT Women’s Champion. Rose wanted respect for her name and she certainly got that, for the most part. Mandy Rose was fired by WWE recently and it ended up infuriating fans. Now that she is no longer part of WWE, Rose has increased the price of her subscription service.
wrestleview.com

Former WWE and EVOLVE star reportedly set to make IMPACT Wresting debut

According to PWInsider, former WWE NXT and EVOLVE star Anthony Greene is set to make his debut with IMPACT Wrestling “shortly.”. The report notes that Greene worked several matches at last weekends IMPACT Wrestling television tapings, which took place at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, FL. Furthermore, PWInsider says Green will begin showing up on IMPACT TV in the weeks to come.
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Legend Says If AEW Doesn't Sign Mandy Rose, Impact Will

Mandy Rose's unexpected release from WWE continues to be a hot topic. While many continue to debate whether it was the correct call by WWE and what could have been, the "Busted Open Radio" crew is thinking about what could be for the former "NXT" Women's Champion. On today's episode,...
wrestleview.com

WWE SmackDown SPOILERS: Matches taped to air 12/23 on FOX

WWE taped the following matches Friday night in Chicago at the Allstate Arena for the December 23 episode of SmackDown on FOX. -Raquel Rodriguez won a gauntlet match to become the new No. 1 contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Xia Li beat Emma and Tegan Nox. Raquel defeated Li, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville to win the match. Shayna Baszler came out as a surprise entrant, but Rodriguez defeated her as well.
wrestleview.com

WWE to tape December 23 episode of SmackDown Friday night in Chicago

According to PWInsider, WWE will be taping the December 23 episode of SmackDown after this week’s live show goes off the air. This Friday night’s show will take at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. We will be looking for any spoilers from Friday night’s taping for the...
wrestleview.com

Athena to defend Ring of Honor Women’s Title at independent event

Prestige Wrestling has announced that Athena will defend the ROH Women’s Championship against Miyu Yamashita at their January 21, 2023 event. This will be Athena’s first title defense since she captured it from Mercedes Martinez at the ROH Final Battle PPV back on December 10. Yamashita currently holds...
wrestleview.com

Independent star signs with AEW after defeating Chris Jericho on Dynamite

Independent pro wrestling star Action Andretti’s had a huge upset win over former AEW and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Special. Soon after Andretti’s win, AEW CEO and President Tony Khan took to Twitter and announced that Andretti is officially...
wrestleview.com

Video: Peacock releases official trailer for upcoming Ric Flair documentary

Peacock has released the official trailer for the upcoming Rick Flair documentary. Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair will stream December 26th on Peacock. Below is a synopsis of the documentary, courtesy of Peacock’s YouTube Channel:. 16-time World Champion and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is one of the...
wrestleview.com

AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Results – 12/14/22 (World Title Match and more)

Curtis Culwell Center (Garland, Texas) AEW World Trios Championship best-of-seven series: Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads 2-1) The bell rings and we are under way. Penta and Nick exchange reversals and Nick with an acrobatic arm drag followed by a drop kick. Rey Fenix is tagged in...
wrestleview.com

WWE Backstage news on John Cena’s return

According to a new report from Fightful Select there are plans in the works on how to bring John Cena into SmackDown episodes in the near future. The report also notes there has been discussion on how to build up to his planned in-person return on the final episode of the year, which will take place on December 30 live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.
wrestleview.com

WWE And Sony Sports Network Launch New Campaign In India

Per a report by ET Brand Equity, Sony Sport Network and WWE has launched a brand campaign in India with a new film. The report notes the campaign is titled ‘WWE, 100% Shudh Sports Entertainment.’ WWE’s Drew McIntyre along with actors Karthi and John Abraham are involved in the campaign. The film centers around McIntyre, Abraham, and Karthi stopping a bank robbery.
wrestleview.com

WWE announces the chance to team with your favorite WWE Superstar on Wheel of Fortune

WWE has announced the following on their website and other social media platforms:. WWE Universe: Apply for your chance to team with a WWE Superstar on ‘Wheel of Fortune’!. Ever wanted to hang out with a WWE Superstar for a day? Ever wanted to be a contestant on “Wheel of Fortune”? Now’s your chance to do both!
wrestleview.com

AEW Rampage SPOILERS: Matches taped to air this Friday night on TNT

AEW taped the following matches and segment at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland Texas, for this Friday night’s Rampage, that will air on TNT, beginning at 10:00 pm ET. -Jon Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara by submission. After the match ended, Hangman Page and had another brawl with Moxley. Page hit a security guard the buckshot lariat. He went after Moxley but was dragged away by a ton of guards.
wrestleview.com

WWE SmackDown Preview: IC Title Match, Roman Reigns returns

*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown will begin tonight at 8:00 pm*. WWE will air live tonight on FOX, and emanate from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following:. -WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defends against Ricochet. –WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:...
wrestleview.com

AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo For Winter Is Coming Special

According to showbuzzdaily.com, Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Special on TBS, drew 950,000 viewers. This number is up from last week’s episode, which drew 840,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, AEW Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating, which is up from the 0.29 rating the show...

