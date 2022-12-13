Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Increases Premium Content Subscription Price After WWE Release
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was a long-term thing, as she truly found herself in NXT, becoming a record-setting NXT Women’s Champion. Rose wanted respect for her name and she certainly got that, for the most part. Mandy Rose was fired by WWE recently and it ended up infuriating fans. Now that she is no longer part of WWE, Rose has increased the price of her subscription service.
wrestleview.com
Former WWE and EVOLVE star reportedly set to make IMPACT Wresting debut
According to PWInsider, former WWE NXT and EVOLVE star Anthony Greene is set to make his debut with IMPACT Wrestling “shortly.”. The report notes that Greene worked several matches at last weekends IMPACT Wrestling television tapings, which took place at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, FL. Furthermore, PWInsider says Green will begin showing up on IMPACT TV in the weeks to come.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Says If AEW Doesn't Sign Mandy Rose, Impact Will
Mandy Rose's unexpected release from WWE continues to be a hot topic. While many continue to debate whether it was the correct call by WWE and what could have been, the "Busted Open Radio" crew is thinking about what could be for the former "NXT" Women's Champion. On today's episode,...
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown SPOILERS: Matches taped to air 12/23 on FOX
WWE taped the following matches Friday night in Chicago at the Allstate Arena for the December 23 episode of SmackDown on FOX. -Raquel Rodriguez won a gauntlet match to become the new No. 1 contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Xia Li beat Emma and Tegan Nox. Raquel defeated Li, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville to win the match. Shayna Baszler came out as a surprise entrant, but Rodriguez defeated her as well.
wrestleview.com
WWE to tape December 23 episode of SmackDown Friday night in Chicago
According to PWInsider, WWE will be taping the December 23 episode of SmackDown after this week’s live show goes off the air. This Friday night’s show will take at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. We will be looking for any spoilers from Friday night’s taping for the...
wrestleview.com
Athena to defend Ring of Honor Women’s Title at independent event
Prestige Wrestling has announced that Athena will defend the ROH Women’s Championship against Miyu Yamashita at their January 21, 2023 event. This will be Athena’s first title defense since she captured it from Mercedes Martinez at the ROH Final Battle PPV back on December 10. Yamashita currently holds...
wrestleview.com
John Cena appears on WWE SmackDown, will team with Kevin Owens on final show of the year
On Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman suggested Reigns team with Sami Zayn to square off against Kevin Owens and a partner of his choice for the December 30 episode of SmackDown. Towards the end of WWE SmackDown, John Cena popped up on the screen interrupting an...
wrestleview.com
Independent star signs with AEW after defeating Chris Jericho on Dynamite
Independent pro wrestling star Action Andretti’s had a huge upset win over former AEW and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Special. Soon after Andretti’s win, AEW CEO and President Tony Khan took to Twitter and announced that Andretti is officially...
wrestleview.com
Video: Peacock releases official trailer for upcoming Ric Flair documentary
Peacock has released the official trailer for the upcoming Rick Flair documentary. Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair will stream December 26th on Peacock. Below is a synopsis of the documentary, courtesy of Peacock’s YouTube Channel:. 16-time World Champion and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is one of the...
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Results – 12/14/22 (World Title Match and more)
Curtis Culwell Center (Garland, Texas) AEW World Trios Championship best-of-seven series: Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads 2-1) The bell rings and we are under way. Penta and Nick exchange reversals and Nick with an acrobatic arm drag followed by a drop kick. Rey Fenix is tagged in...
wrestleview.com
WWE Backstage news on John Cena’s return
According to a new report from Fightful Select there are plans in the works on how to bring John Cena into SmackDown episodes in the near future. The report also notes there has been discussion on how to build up to his planned in-person return on the final episode of the year, which will take place on December 30 live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar Top Dolla provides update after dive went wrong during match on SmackDown
WWE Superstar Top Dolla took to Twitter to provide an update after a dive he did went wrong during his match on Friday night’s SmackDown. Dolla got caught up on the rope, then flipped over the top hit his head on the apron, and then landed on his feet on the outside.
wrestleview.com
WWE And Sony Sports Network Launch New Campaign In India
Per a report by ET Brand Equity, Sony Sport Network and WWE has launched a brand campaign in India with a new film. The report notes the campaign is titled ‘WWE, 100% Shudh Sports Entertainment.’ WWE’s Drew McIntyre along with actors Karthi and John Abraham are involved in the campaign. The film centers around McIntyre, Abraham, and Karthi stopping a bank robbery.
wrestleview.com
WWE announces the chance to team with your favorite WWE Superstar on Wheel of Fortune
WWE has announced the following on their website and other social media platforms:. WWE Universe: Apply for your chance to team with a WWE Superstar on ‘Wheel of Fortune’!. Ever wanted to hang out with a WWE Superstar for a day? Ever wanted to be a contestant on “Wheel of Fortune”? Now’s your chance to do both!
wrestleview.com
Uncle Howdy appears on Friday’s WWE SmackDown in front of the live crowd
Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt are not the same person. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, Uncle Howdy appeared in the front of the live crowd the same time as Bray Wyatt, who lying in the ring after he was attacked by LA Knight.
wrestleview.com
AEW Rampage SPOILERS: Matches taped to air this Friday night on TNT
AEW taped the following matches and segment at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland Texas, for this Friday night’s Rampage, that will air on TNT, beginning at 10:00 pm ET. -Jon Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara by submission. After the match ended, Hangman Page and had another brawl with Moxley. Page hit a security guard the buckshot lariat. He went after Moxley but was dragged away by a ton of guards.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Preview: IC Title Match, Roman Reigns returns
*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown will begin tonight at 8:00 pm*. WWE will air live tonight on FOX, and emanate from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following:. -WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defends against Ricochet. –WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:...
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo For Winter Is Coming Special
According to showbuzzdaily.com, Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Special on TBS, drew 950,000 viewers. This number is up from last week’s episode, which drew 840,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, AEW Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating, which is up from the 0.29 rating the show...
wrestleview.com
Former ROH Champion signs with IMPACT Wrestling; Results from 12/15/22 episode on AXS TV
Former Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham has signed an official contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Gresham returned to IMPACT on Thursday night’s episode. It was then later announced on the show Gresham signed with the promotion. The terms of the contract are not known. Gresham is scheduled face...
