After this week’s snow, watch for winter-weary roofs
For Alaskans who have spent the last several days shoveling, the two-plus feet of snow dumped on parts of the central Kenai Peninsula this week is a nuisance. But when piled high on top of buildings, it can also be dangerous. Two roofs in Soldotna collapsed today under heavy snow loads — at the Spenard Builders Supply store and the Copper Center, on Kalifornsky Beach Road. Nobody was injured in either incident.
radiokenai.com
Heavy Snow Load Leads To Multiple Roof Failures In Soldotna
Due to the heavy snowfall over the past week, two businesses suffered roof collapses on Friday December 16th due to snow load, according to Chief Roy Browning with Central Emergency Services. The first occurred at just before 7 a.m. at the Soldotna Spenard Builders Supply on Funny River road in...
radiokenai.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Kenai Peninsula Beginning Thursday Night
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect 9 p.m. Thursday evening, December 14th, through 6 a.m. Thursday morning, December 15th, for the Western Kenai Peninsula. According to the the National Weather Service, Snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 5 to 9...
alaskapublic.org
Mat-Su schools closed, Anchorage schools reopen Tuesday after weekend storm
Mat-Su Borough schools remained closed Tuesday in the wake of Sunday’s major snowstorm. Meanwhile, Anchorage schools reopened after four consecutive snow days. The Mat-Su Borough School District announced its second consecutive remote learning day on Tuesday due to hazardous road conditions. In the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, schools...
radiokenai.com
Central Peninsula Closures Due To Snow Storm
With several feet of snow covering the Kenai Peninsula, many business and organizations will be closed or have modified hours for Monday, December 12th, 2022. According to KPB Alerts, many of the Borough government buildings are currently closed or may have delayed openings due to the winter storm. Call the Kenai Peninsula Borough main phone number to confirm the delayed start times for individual departments at 800-478-4441. Dispatch services and fire & emergency services are on duty.
kdll.org
Soldotna author gets Rasmuson grant to finish first book
First-time author John Messick, of Soldotna, was awarded a grant this year from the Rasmuson Foundation to finish his book, “Compass Lines” — out early 2023 with McCarthy-based Porphyry Press. The book is a collection of literary essays about Messick’s travels in Alaska and beyond. Messick...
alaskapublic.org
1 killed, 2 injured after car hits moose in Soldotna
A Soldotna resident died Tuesday after his car collided with a moose on the Sterling Highway — the second collision-related fatality in the area reported by Alaska State Troopers this week. Troopers said 36-year-old Sam Clyde was driving his 2000 Volkswagen Beetle on the southbound side of the highway...
kdll.org
One killed, two injured in moose-related crash in Soldotna
alaskapublic.org
Kenai woman killed by plow truck in whiteout conditions
A Kenai woman died Sunday night when she was hit by a pickup truck with a snow plow in whiteout conditions, according to Alaska State Troopers. The crash happened on Kalifornsky Beach Road during a major storm that started on the Kenai Peninsula on Saturday night and intensified through the day Sunday, dropping roughly 2 feet of snow in the area.
kdll.org
Indigenous languages will get the spotlight at February film fest
For the first time, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is holding an Indigenous language film festival — part of a greater push to highlight Indigenous languages in the district. The February festival will showcase short, locally made films that feature Alaska Native languages like Dena’ina. Those films will...
