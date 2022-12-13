For Alaskans who have spent the last several days shoveling, the two-plus feet of snow dumped on parts of the central Kenai Peninsula this week is a nuisance. But when piled high on top of buildings, it can also be dangerous. Two roofs in Soldotna collapsed today under heavy snow loads — at the Spenard Builders Supply store and the Copper Center, on Kalifornsky Beach Road. Nobody was injured in either incident.

SOLDOTNA, AK ・ 20 HOURS AGO