Waterford, OH

richlandsource.com

Surge sends Zanesville West Muskingum past New Lexington

Zanesville West Muskingum fell behind, but not far enough as far as New Lexington was concerned, when a rally resulted in a 59-43 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. New Lexington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-10...
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington remains unbeaten with tight win at New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA -- Freshman Brayden Fogle played beyond his years Friday night, carrying Lexington to a tough, 51-46 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory at New Philadelphia. The 6-foot-4 Fogle was the only one of the Minutemen to reach double figures. He posted 16 points and six rebounds to help Lex overcome a sluggish start.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Magnolia Sandy Valley slips past Uhrichsville Claymont

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Magnolia Sandy Valley didn't mind, dispatching Uhrichsville Claymont 53-44 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Magnolia Sandy Valley drew first blood by forging a 17-16 margin over Uhrichsville Claymont after the first quarter.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Strasburg grinds out close victory over Sugarcreek Garaway

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Strasburg passed in a 34-25 victory at Sugarcreek Garaway's expense in Ohio girls basketball on December 14. The last time Sugarcreek Garaway and Strasburg played in a 42-40 game on January 6, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
STRASBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Carrollton triumphs in strong showing over Minerva

Carrollton showed no mercy to Minerva, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 70-20 victory on December 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Carrollton and Minerva faced off on January 15, 2022 at Minerva High School. For a full recap, click here.
CARROLLTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Cambridge carves slim margin over Lower Burrell Burrell

Yes, Cambridge looked relaxed while edging Lower Burrell Burrell, but no autographs please after its 39-31 victory for a Pennsylvania girls basketball victory on December 16. Cambridge moved in front of Lower Burrell 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
CAMBRIDGE, OH

