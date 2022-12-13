ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Monsanto to pay Oregon $698 million in environmental damage settlement

SALEM, Ore. — Agrochemical giant Monsanto will pay Oregon $698 million for decades of PCB contamination, according to the terms of a settlement announced Thursday by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. It's the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon's history, according to Rosenblum's office. PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) are toxic...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Card skimmer scams on the rise, DSHS says

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A disturbing trend is emerging across Washington: people are having their SNAP benefits stolen right out from under them. According to the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), scammers attach card skimmers to point-of-sale machines and steal card numbers and other information from credit, debit, and EBT cards.
LYNNWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy