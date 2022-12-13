Read full article on original website
Governor Jay Inslee proposes $4B towards affordable housing
The funds are enough to create more than 26,000 units over six years. Gov. Inslee said the state needs to increase efforts dramatically.
Your questions, comments and complaints about Gov. Brown clearing Oregon’s death row
We asked you to sound off about Gov. Kate Brown’s decision to commute death sentences to life in prison. You didn’t disappoint.
Advocates for domestic violence seek to strengthen laws in Oregon's 2023 legislative session
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — In Oregon, 40% of women and 36% of men experience domestic violence, and more than half of all women in the state experience sexual assault, according to the Washington County Family Justice Center. Those numbers exceed the national average. Over the years many have worked...
Full interview: Oregon governor Kate Brown prepares to leave office
Kate Brown has served as Oregon governor for two terms. Democrat Tina Kotek will assume the office in January.
Oregon governor explains decision to empty death row by commuting sentences
Gov. Kate Brown said the move is a response to the state's "immoral" death penalty. Oregon has had a moratorium on executions since 2011.
Gov. Brown’s death penalty commutations draw mixed response from Oregonians
The announcement drew praise from some corners. But others criticized Brown for not consulting the families of victims.
Local affordable housing advocates like Wash. governor's spending plan
VANCOUVER, Wash. — This week, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee made a big announcement, saying that he wants to spend $4 billion over the next six years to build affordable housing in the state. With a shortage of housing there is certainly a need — but the governor will also need voter support to make it happen.
'This is someone who deserves to die': Gov. Brown's death penalty commutations draw mixed reaction
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon's outgoing Gov. Kate Brown officially took away the possibility of execution for the 17 people on death row in the state. Her clemency order took effect Wednesday. This act will be among her final major actions as governor — commuting the death sentences...
‘It really breaks my heart’: Researchers develop recovery plan for Oregon’s struggling sunflower sea stars
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sea stars were once common sights in the tide pools along Oregon’s coast. These days, the creatures are nearly extinct. Around 2013, a mysterious illness called sea star wasting disease tore through the sea star population all along the west coast leaving the animals on the brink of extinction.
Monsanto to pay Oregon $698 million in environmental damage settlement
SALEM, Ore. — Agrochemical giant Monsanto will pay Oregon $698 million for decades of PCB contamination, according to the terms of a settlement announced Thursday by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. It's the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon's history, according to Rosenblum's office. PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) are toxic...
Victim's sister upset Oregon governor will commute death sentence of her family's killer
PORTLAND, Ore. — Penny Baker Dupuie was at her desk at work in Arizona when her cell phone rang Tuesday morning. The caller identified themselves as a victim’s advocate from Oregon. They had some bad news. Christian Longo, the man who killed Dupuie’s sister and three young children...
Judge blocks Oregon Measure 114's high-capacity magazine ban indefinitely
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Harney County judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction that will block enforcement of the high-capacity magazine ban in Oregon's Measure 114 until a full trial can be held. The ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition was one of two...
FBI, local drug task forces execute one of the largest drug seizures in Eastern Washington history
RICHLAND, Wash. — The FBI's Southeast Washington Safe Streets Task Force and multiple local law enforcement agencies completed one of the largest drug seizures in Eastern Washington history on Wednesday. The investigation included a series of federal search warrants at several locations within the Tri-cities area, leading up to...
Card skimmer scams on the rise, DSHS says
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A disturbing trend is emerging across Washington: people are having their SNAP benefits stolen right out from under them. According to the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), scammers attach card skimmers to point-of-sale machines and steal card numbers and other information from credit, debit, and EBT cards.
