Read full article on original website
Ron Skaggs
4d ago
Why would anybody give two hoots and a holler about this? Happens every day. Author of this story needs to come up with something better than this.
Reply(2)
7
ProudtobeunAmerican
3d ago
I feel for her. One lifetime and most of it filled with regrets. Glad they found each other and can at least have some time together.
Reply
4
Related
An interracial couple was pressured to break up. Four decades later, they rekindled their romance and got married.
For most of her adult life, 69-year-old Jeanne Gustavson has suffered from chronic regret for breaking up with her college sweetheart. "I can't turn back the clock. I wish I could," Gustavson told CBS News. "I would have married him." Gustavson met her college sweetheart, Steve Watts, in German club...
Four decades ago racism tore them apart. Now they've revived their love and are married.
'He's still the wonderful gorgeous man that I once knew.'
Rehearsal footage from 'We Are the World' shows how incredibly talented everyone was in the '80s
Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, man oh man.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Family exhumes grandma after 10 years, shocked by her appearance
She was still drop-dead gorgeous. A family in the Dominican Republic exhumed their grandmother nearly a decade after her burial only to find the corpse perfectly preserved. When Margarita Rosario was dug up at La Colonia Cemetery in Jarabacoa, she was found to still have a full head of hair, some skin and enough bones to be able to stand with little support, relatives told Jam Press. A video shot outside the graveyard shows a man holding the corpse up while a woman dresses her in a white nightgown. A small group crowded to watch the aftermath of the exhumation, some of whom...
Mum had to give birth blindfolded because she was convinced baby would be stillborn
A mum gave birth wearing a blindfold because she was convinced her son would arrive stillborn after her waters broke at just 21 weeks. Emma Roberts, 39, had been placed on bed rest after her waters broke but still went into labour when she was just 24 weeks pregnant. Both...
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Man shocks ex-girlfriend by secretly paying off her entire mortgage for being a great Mom
Breakups are never easy, especially when you share a child. When Shaun Nyland and Cat split after 7 years together, they agreed it was for the best and are still good friends. For Cat's 31st birthday, Shaun Nyland paid off her mortgage to thank her for being a great mother to their 3-year-old, Leo, and the story's winning hearts on the internet. Shaun posted a video on TikTok, showing him capturing Cat's reaction as he surprised her. They had gone their wats in April this year, reported The Sun. "I had to make sure that she and Leo were secure I'm so glad I was fortunate enough to do this," he said. Shaun's video was watched by more than 6.8 million people on the platform.
A retired school teacher holds the Guinness Record because he can trace his direct ancestor to a 9000-year-old caveman
Image of Cave menPhoto byDavid S. Soriano; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Adrian Targett is in the Guinness Book of World Records because he can trace his direct ancestor to a 9000-year-old caveman nicknamed the Cheddar Man.
Upworthy
Twin sisters married twin brothers. Their kids are technically cousins but genetically brothers.
Briana and Brittany Deane hated each others' boyfriends as teenagers. "So often, we were in relationships with singletons who didn't understand our twin sister bond," Briana, one half of the identical twin sisters pair, told Insider. Deep down, the sisters nurtured a shared dream of marrying a set of identical twin brothers. "I think there was some underlying stress that if one of us got too serious with a singleton guy, then it would ruin this dream we had, which was always our hope, even though others told us it was unrealistic," Brittany said. So when Briana and Brittany met identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers at the 2017 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, they knew they'd found something special.
Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler
A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat...
One in a million - young Black girl was so rich that she was later declared legally White
Sarah RectorPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. Because of the Treaty of 1866, a four-year-old girl named Sarah Rector obtained land from the US government in 1907. Contrary to the fertile fields that were allocated to white people before then, land allotted to black people was typically entirely unfit for farming.
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Bride Annuls Marriage After Mother-in-Law 'Freaks Out' Over Wedding Dress
Should a couple ever let their parents come between them?. Planning a wedding is so stressful because there are many moving parts and so many people invested in not only the event itself but also in their interests being recognized for the big day.
A one-in-a-million miracle: Woman gives birth to black and white twins
The love of a mother is deep, nourishing, warm, nurturing, supportive, and all-accepting. No matter what is your color and age, your mother will never stop loving you and caring for you.
King Tut's great-grandfather, Yuva, was thought to be of foreign origin because of his physical features
The mummy of Yuva was first discovered in 1905. Yuva was buried along with his wife, Thuya. They are considered to be the great-grandparents of King Tut. At the time of the tomb's discovery, it was thought to be the most spectacular find until King Tut's tomb was found.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Beyonce Rocks A Mini Skirt As She Holds Hands With JAY-Z On Rare Public Date Night
Beyonce is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did while out to eat at Giorgio Baldi with her husband JAY-Z on Nov. 27. The 41-year-old put her toned legs on full display when she rocked an extremely short navy blue pleated mini skirt with a sweatshirt and heels.
Man Reads 30 Year Old Message His Dad Left Before He Died ‘You're Not My Son, Your Mom Cheated’
This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine facts as given to me by a family friend there at the time; it is used with permission. Have you liked and cherished somebody who did not deserve your affection and kindness? Have you ever been informed that the people you grew up with aren't your true family? Finally, consider how horrible it would be to grow up adoring your parents only to discover they are not really your parents. I have a lot of questions, but I'm afraid none of you will be able to answer them.
Grieving dad learns the heartbreaking truth about his 'son' two years after his sudden death and the $110K he paid in child support - as he reveals mum's texts that brought his world crashing down
A grieving dad has been left shattered after learning the 20-year-old boy he had helped raise and paid $110,000 to financially support, wasn't his. Mick Reynolds, 43, learnt the devastating truth two years after Lockie Hernaman died of an unexplained heart condition during footy training in the rural WA town of Harvey, south of Perth, in 2019.
Comments / 18