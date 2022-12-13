Breakups are never easy, especially when you share a child. When Shaun Nyland and Cat split after 7 years together, they agreed it was for the best and are still good friends. For Cat's 31st birthday, Shaun Nyland paid off her mortgage to thank her for being a great mother to their 3-year-old, Leo, and the story's winning hearts on the internet. Shaun posted a video on TikTok, showing him capturing Cat's reaction as he surprised her. They had gone their wats in April this year, reported The Sun. "I had to make sure that she and Leo were secure I'm so glad I was fortunate enough to do this," he said. Shaun's video was watched by more than 6.8 million people on the platform.

15 DAYS AGO