With Ovechkin on the verge of tying Gordie Howe's 801 goals for second all-time, Vanecek thankful not to have given up a goal to his former teammate - yet. Last month when the Washington Capitals came to New Jersey, Vitek Vanecek played his former team for the first time. The nerves were there as they tend to be playing against a former team for the first time, but Vanecek also had the unenviable position of going up against former teammate and goal-scoring machine Alexander Ovechkin for the first time.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 HOURS AGO