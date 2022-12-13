Read full article on original website
NHL
Vanecek 'Not Yet' On List of Goalies Ovechkin Has Scored On | FEATURE
With Ovechkin on the verge of tying Gordie Howe's 801 goals for second all-time, Vanecek thankful not to have given up a goal to his former teammate - yet. Last month when the Washington Capitals came to New Jersey, Vitek Vanecek played his former team for the first time. The nerves were there as they tend to be playing against a former team for the first time, but Vanecek also had the unenviable position of going up against former teammate and goal-scoring machine Alexander Ovechkin for the first time.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Bruins
Columbus finishes a road trip that features three games against the Eastern Conference's best today with a matinee in Boston. The Blue Jackets will face a Bruins team that has been nearly unbeatable at home (15-0-2), but Columbus is looking to get back in the win column after losses Tuesday at Florida (4-0) and Thursday at Tampa Bay (4-1).
NHL
Luke Hughes, Devils prospect, named U.S. captain for 2023 World Juniors
Behrens of Avalanche, Savage of Red Wings announced as alternate captains. Luke Hughes, a New Jersey Devils prospect, was named United States captain for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old defenseman had six points (one goal, five assists) in five games when the United States finished fifth at...
NHL
Sedlak released by Flyers after request, will play in Czech Republic
Forward "would rather be home with my family" after being placed on unconditional waivers. Lukas Sedlak was placed on unconditional waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and the forward said he will return to play in his native Czech Republic. Sedlak had eight points (three goals, five assists) in...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 17
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of their matchup against the Lightning. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St- Louis:. Saturday, December 17. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 17...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Kings
BOSTON - David Krejci will return to the lineup on Thursday night when the Bruins host the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden. The center, who missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, will be back between Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak on the B's second line. Hampus...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Jets
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (home), Dec. 29 (away), and Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-22-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 10-9-1-1 record at home. Vancouver is 4-1-0 in their last 5 games against Winnipeg (5-4-1 in...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Pavelski to play 1,200th game when Stars visit Hurricanes
McDavid, Oilers face Zegras, Ducks; Ovechkin tries to tie Howe on all-time goals list. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 13 games on Saturday. Pavelski to play 1,200th NHL...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Big divisional road trip begins in Montreal
Tampa Bay's first stop on the trip takes them to Bell Centre to face the Canadiens. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Canadiens on Saturday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it:...
NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
Kyrou scores twice, Blues pull away from Flames for 3rd win in row
CALGARY -- Jordan Kyrou scored twice, Thomas Greiss made 41 saves, and the St. Louis Blues pulled away in the third period for a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer Back-to-Back 4-1 Losses
After coming off a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Thursday, the Blackhawks faced the same fate after another defeating 4-1 loss to the Wild. Max Domi felt like the team played well the night before and showed good looks tonight but just couldn't capitalize on chances early on.
NHL
TBL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to snap a two-game losing skid when they face the Lightning at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens were dealt a 5-2 loss by the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. It was a disappointing result after head coach Martin St-Louis' contingent battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to tie the game on back-to-back goals by winger Cole Caufield just 3:26 apart. Veteran defenseman John Klingberg put Anaheim in front again just four minutes later, and the Ducks added a pair of empty-netters down the stretch to cap the scoring. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves. Anaheim had lost nine straight on the road (0-7-2) before defeating Montreal.
NHL
Gaudet agrees to 3-year entry-level contract
The St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract with defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet. Gaudet, a native of Saint-Ignace, New Brunswick, has played in 30 games with the Quebec Major Junior League's Chicoutimi Sagueneens this season, posting 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) and a plus-9 rating.
NHL
Caps Take on Leafs
Two nights after playing extremely well in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars here in D.C., the Capitals continue their three-game homestand with a visit from one of the NHL's hottest teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs blow into town on Saturday night to supply the opposition for the middle match of Washington's homestand.
NHL
FEATURE: Kane, Toews Reminisce on 1,000 Games Together
Forwards become the 11th duo in NHL history to play 1,000 games together and second for the franchise. On Oct. 10, 2007, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane made their debut together as Blackhawks teammates and made their presence known by connecting on their first ever point together. Three Stanley Cups and close to 15 years later, the two iconic Chicago forwards can add another milestone to their long list of achievements together.
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
Mackey scores a pair in 5-2 loss to visiting St. Louis. Connor Mackey scored a pair but the Flames fell 5-2 to the visiting St. Louis Blues Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Mackey came into the game with one career tally in 16 previous NHL games. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils
In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 16 at Calgary
After a thrilling come-from-behind win that included a last-minute shorthanded goal, an overturned overtime winner and shootout attempts denied to two of the League's top offensive players, the St. Louis Blues are back to work again - this time for an 8 p.m. CT matchup against the Calgary Flames (BSMW, 101 ESPN).
