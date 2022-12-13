NYS allows municipalities to offer tax incentives for volunteer first responders

Volunteer first responders throughout New York could get some financial relief under a new law.

Chris Kear, of Rockland Fire and Emergency Services, is spreading good news to volunteer first responders in Rockland County that there is a law that could give them property tax relief.

"I think they're finally a little relieved, especially being a homeowner in Rockland County. So, it's going to be a nice benefit for them. So, they're happy that it's done," he says.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill earlier this month that allows local governments throughout New York the option to adopt a local law that exempts up to 10% of the assessed home value for a volunteer firefighter or ambulance corps member - requiring it be their main residence and that they've served at least two years.

"It would be a nice thank you from everybody if they passed the resolution and a nice acknowledgment to the volunteers," says Chris Kear, head of Rockland Fire and Emergency Services.

All taxing entities now have the option to provide a discount.

Several municipalities say they plan to adopt a resolution.



Rockland County also hopes to offer an exemption, likely early next year.

It's a benefit Kear feels will be twofold.

"So I think this will help overall. Obviously, we pay a lot of taxes here as property owners in Rockland County, so I think every little bit helps. And it's another tool in the toolbox to help recruit volunteers and keep the ones we have," he says.

The bill was sponsored by state Assembly Member Kenneth Zebrowski and state Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick.