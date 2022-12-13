The Wayland boys had a frustrating afternoon at Westgate Lanes, losing 23-7 to a Kenowa Hills team with whom they were pretty evenly matched. “It started well, as we took the first baker game, but our second baker score was only 115,” commented coach Sherry Miklusicak. “Obviously we lost that second game an total as well.”

WAYLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO