townbroadcast.com
Unbeaten West Catholic deals ‘Cats a blowout loss
The Wayland girls’ varsity basketball team Friday evening was hammered by undefeated Grand Rapids West Catholic, 66-31. But the news was good from the north at Comstock Park, where the Wildcat boys took a 68-50 win to move thwie overall season record to 2-0. The visiting Lady Falcons, with...
townbroadcast.com
Both Viking bowling teams take 30-0 wins vs. Godwin
The Hopkins boys’ and girls’ varsity bowling teams both picked up 30-0 O-K Silver Conference wins over Wyoming Godwin Heights Wednesday. Top bowlers for the boys were: Charlie Brown III (278 and 223), Charles Benting (241), Josiah Ryan (213) and Dylan Black (209). High bowlers for the girls...
townbroadcast.com
Martin hoop teams enjoy a good night against Gobles
The Martin boys’ varsity basketball team broke into the win column Friday night with a 66-50 triumph on its home court. The Martin girls remained undefeated at 5-0 earlier in the evening with a 50-40 victory. The verdict brought the Clippers boys’ season record to 1-3. The winners...
townbroadcast.com
Wildcat boys bowl Kenowa Hills close, but no cigar
The Wayland boys had a frustrating afternoon at Westgate Lanes, losing 23-7 to a Kenowa Hills team with whom they were pretty evenly matched. “It started well, as we took the first baker game, but our second baker score was only 115,” commented coach Sherry Miklusicak. “Obviously we lost that second game an total as well.”
townbroadcast.com
Defensive effort makes a difference in Vikings’ win
The Hopkins boys’ varsity basketball team captured its third consecutive victory in an unusual Thursday night non-league encounter against West Michigan Aviation Academy. Tristen Perry led all scorers with 19 points, followed by 11 from Zander Hitzler and 9 from Jayden Prather. Micah Estelle also chipped in with some key baskets down-low and finished with 7 points.
townbroadcast.com
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) As an early Christmas present, former longtime teacher Julia Smith’s family has given the Wayland Educational Enrichment Foundation a gift of $50,000 to boost the local economy. The Durant school underfunding legal case in Michigan...
townbroadcast.com
Visitation is Thursday for Linda Engel, 74, of Wayland
Linda Engel, age 74, died Wednesday, Dec. 14. Linda loved her grandkids and great-grandkids and always enjoyed having her family together. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas. Linda loved being crafty. She made uniquely colored water that she called coffee. She is survived by her husband, Donald Engel; children Rob...
townbroadcast.com
Memorial mass is Tuesday for Richard Sevigny, 90
Richard L. Sevigny, age 90, died Wednesday, Dec. 14. Richard served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. For many years, Richard worked as a truck driver hauling propane for Petrolane/AmeriGas.\. He enjoyed stock car racing and camping at the various tracks to which they traveled....
townbroadcast.com
Memorial service will be Jan. 12 for Tracy Bartell
Tracy M. (Maycroft) Bartell, age 53, of Wayland, died Thursday, Dec. 8. She was born on Jan. 10, 1969, in Muskegon, to David and Linda (Schnipke) Maycroft. Tracy attended Updyke Elementary, Ravenna Middle and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1987. She worked as a nurse’s aide in a nursing home and as a mental health worker in a group home as well as various other jobs that she enjoyed.
townbroadcast.com
Memorial service is Jan. 14 in Martin for David Ayers
David Lyle Ayers, age 77, died Saturday, Nov. 26. He was born Jan. 28, 1945, in Allegan, to the late Lyle and Beaulah (Weller) Ayers. A memorial service has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Martin United Methodist Church, 969 E. Allegan St. There will be a light lunch following the service.
townbroadcast.com
Leighton Township to take over old school site Dec. 26
The Leighton Township Board plans to take possession of the former Happy Camper business Dec. 26 after the current occupant of the old Moline Elementary School vacates the building Dec. 22. The board, which used $650,000 in federal America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to buy the old school from...
townbroadcast.com
Martin Township losing three officials at end of year
Martin Township will lose three local officials at the beginning of next year. Township Clerk Rachelle Smit submitted her resignation Wednesday evening to the Township Board after serving for seven years. She will begin her new job as state representative from the 43rd District after winning the general election Nov. 8.
